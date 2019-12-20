New Galaxy S11 leak teases the phone’s incredible new display design

The Galaxy S11 series will be unveiled in approximately two months, according to recent reports, and we have no reason to believe that Samsung will deviate from its February launch event for the flagship. A large number of leaks that have so far detailed every aspect about the phone also support that launch timeframe. For a few years, every primary Samsung phone has been leaked in great detail in the months that preceded its launch. The same thing has happened with the Galaxy S11, whose design and main specs have been featured in several reports from different sources. The latest leak shows us the final version of a Galaxy S11 part, which, if accurate, tells us exactly how the phone’s display will look like.

The display, of course, is the most important aspect of every phone, and most phones out there feature different versions of all-screen display designs. That’s because we’re still waiting for smartphone makers to come up with the perfect all-screen phone, a device that will have no holes, notches, or pop-up cameras because the selfie lens will be placed under the glass.

The Galaxy S11 might get us even closer to that type of screen design than the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. The phone will have a punch-hole screen like its predecessors, with the camera place centrally, like on the Note 10. The sides will be curved, but that’s already a given. More interesting are the top and bottom bezels, which could be even thinner than before.

Trusted leaker Ice Universe, who posted several Galaxy S11 details on Twitter, is back with a tweet that shows us images of a Galaxy S11 cover:

Galaxy S11 cover, this is the final version. The cover is not a protective film, it is a reference for the protective film. The cover is closer to the real phone design. S11's “forehead” and “chin” are very optimistic. pic.twitter.com/TFdH1oHNls — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 20, 2019

This isn’t a screen film, the insider said, but a reference for one. What’s remarkable about it is the bezel situation. We’ve got very thin top and bottom bezels on this one, and the Galaxy S11 might be the first Samsung phone to deliver a nearly perfect screen design.

The design of the Galaxy S11 cover above seems to suggest the top speaker may have been replaced with sound-on-display technology. A few days ago, I speculated that the Galaxy S11’s entire display could be turned into a speaker, a technology that Samsung has already developed. Removing the speaker at the top would let Samsung further shrink the top bezels. Also, the absence of the headphone jack at the bottom might help Samsung decrease the size of the bottom bezel. Samsung, however, is yet to confirm any of this. But you can compare the leaked Galaxy S11 parts with the Galaxy S10’s design (top image) to see how much smaller the S11’s bezels might be.