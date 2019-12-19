With less than a week to go before Christmas gets here, you might think that all the best deals of the season are now behind us. We can assure you, however, that you’d be wrong to think that. There are still so many great deals available from top retailers and many of them will still be delivered in time for Christmas. Examples include the return of Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, a $200 Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a $90 Echo Show 5 for just $139, more deals on Bose headphones and speakers than you can believe, deep discounts on nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles, a Nest smart thermostat for only $129, best-selling Kasa smart plugs for $10 each, crazy Instant Pot deals with lower prices than Black Friday, a popular Samsung Chromebook for just $160, and so much more.

Among the stores still shipping out deals to be delivered in time for Christmas, Walmart in particular has done a great job of differentiating all of its discounted products that are eligible for two-day or next-day shipping. The retailer has a whopping 3,000 different discounted products that will all arrive in time for Christmas if you order them before 2:00 PM ET this Sunday, December 22nd. You can check out the entire collection of them in Walmart’s last-minute deals hub, but we’ve also picked our 10 favorites and listed them all below.

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

(lower price on Amazon)

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Player

Delivers HD, 4K Ultra HD and HDR picture quality

Long-range wireless receiver

Voice remote

Portable streaming device provides access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

Connects to a TV using HDMI cable

Powered by 2 AAA batteries, which are included

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Player: $49.00 (reg. $59.99)

(lower price on Amazon)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

1 OneBlade, 1 handle, 3 trimming combs, 1 power charger

Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

Trim it down–click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places

Edge it up–dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before

Shave it off–fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable

Use dry or wet with foam, even in the shower.

Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months (based on 2 full shaves per week; actual results may vary)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver: $24.95 (reg. $34.97)

LG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR

TV dimensions with stand (WxHxD) 49.1″ x 31″ x 9.1″

TV dimensions without stand (WxHxD) 49.1″ x 28.7″ x 3.5″

Packaging dimensions (WxHxD) 53.5″ x 32.9″ x 6.9″

Stand width 44.4″

TV weight with stand 30.6 lbs

TV weight without stand 30.2 lbs

Packaging weight 39.9 lbs

VESA mounting (W x H) 300 x 300

LG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR: $348.00 (reg. $449.99)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance (2)

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean (3)

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch 38mm is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 capable

Condition: New

Comes in Space Gray/Black

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case: $199.00

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer

You can now cook faster, healthier meals thanks to the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer. Using Rapid Hot Air Technology, this versatile air fryer can bake, grill, fry and roast dishes up to 30% faster. It cooks food to a golden and crispy finish using little to no oil, reducing fat and calories compared to traditional frying. This oil-less fryer features a large and easy-to-use digital touchscreen and boasts 8 preprogrammed options to take the guesswork out of cooking. It also provides amazing flexibility with the adjustable cooking times and temperatures. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food and, thanks to the dishwasher-safe food basket, you’ll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying delicious meals. As an added bonus, you’ll receive a recipe book with 25 recipes. Cook fast tasty meals for the entire family with the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $41.99 (reg. $69.00)

Samsung 32″ Curved 1920×1080 HDMI 60hz 4ms FHD LCD Monitor

Multimedia Monitor

Simply plug in devices, such as an IPTV set top box, game console, and more, to enjoy hassle free entertainment. All while you carry out your everyday computing tasks on the Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor!

Game Mode

Game Mode designed for optimizing gameplay on PC and game consoles

Curved : Immersive viewing The 32″ curved monitor heightens immersion with a wider FOV, and displays the image with no distortion, even at the edges

Wider FOV & Full immersion – Curved 32″ screen offers wider FOV and greater sense of realism compared to standard flat screens

Distortion free, wide angle viewing – With a curved 32″ screen, the distance between the display and the viewer’s eye is equal, even at the screen edges

Ideal entertainment setup Remote Control + Dual Speaker

Adjust volume or menu with the remote, and control set top boxes through HDMI CEC (STB Power on/off)

The wide viewing angle and built in dual 5W speakers give you the full TV audio and visual experience, without the clutter of extra cables

Easy on the Eyes Healthier eyes by Eye Saver Mode & Flicker Free feature

Slim and Sleek Design C32F39M 32″ curved monitor has a sophisticated and refined design with 12.7mm super slim design, Horizontal patterned back, Black glossy circle stand

Multiple connections C32F39M 32″ curved monitor provides a multiple connection interface that lets users hook up PCs, game consoles and other devices with ease

Samsung 32″ Curved 1920×1080 HDMI 60hz 4ms FHD LCD Monitor: $149.99 (reg. $249.99)

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $239.00 (reg. $469.00)

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer

With the KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a high-quality, home kitchen mixer that is known far and wide for its power, ideal size that fits perfectly anywhere on your counter, range of mixing speeds, inclusion of versatile mixing heads, and convenient space created specifically for the included mixing bowl to fit securely. This mixer features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients to your preferred consistency and texture in the stainless steel mixing bowl that holds up to 4.5 quarts. For even more versatility, use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center with over 10 optional hub powered attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. Make up to 6 dozen cookies in a single batch with the KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 4.5 Quart, Onyx Black (K45SSOB):Soft Start helps to avoid ingredient splash and flour puff by starting at a lower speedTilt-Head Design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe10 Optimized Speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipeStainless steel bowl holds 4.5 quartsModel includes (1) Coated Flat Beater, (1) Coated Dough Hook, (1) 6-Wire WhipOnyx black color is perfect for any color schemeGreat addition to your kitchen appliances, or as a gift for a new home-owner

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer: $199.00 (reg. $259.99)

Hyper Tough Home Repair Tool Set, 116-Piece

Comprehensive 116-piece set

All-in-one carry case

Hammer, screwdrivers and wrenches, plus more

Hyper Tough Home Repair Tool Set, 116-Piece: $19.97 (reg. $29.99)