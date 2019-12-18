Tesla Model 3 performance may level up with the ‘Acceleration Boost’ update

One of the more groundbreaking innovations ushered in by Tesla was its use of over-the-air software updates. Whereas most cars — as the old adage goes — lose 10% of their value the second you drive them off the lot, Tesla’s software updates help deliver performance and functionality improvements for many months after the point of sale. In turn, the resale value on a used Tesla tends to be more impressive than comparable vehicles.

In light of that, we’re starting to see rumors that Tesla has plans to roll out a new Acceleration Boost option for Model 3 owners that will presumably take Model 3 acceleration to the next level. The feature, according to CNET, will reportedly be an upgrade option for Dual Motor Model 3 owners exclusively. Price-wise, the software update is said to cost about $2,000.

While Acceleration Boost is clearly far from a free update, it does give Model 3 owners looking for a little bit more power a strong incentive to upgrade. As it stands now, the top of the line Model 3 can go from 0-60 MPH in 3.2 seconds. That’s not too shabby, but still a far cry from flagship Model S which can go from 0-60 MPH in just 2.4 seconds, a jaw-dropping figure to say the least.

There’s no indication as to when the acceleration upgrade option will become available, but the rumor mill believes it will likely drop sooner rather than later.

While Acceleration Boost will require Model 3 owners to “pay to play,” Tesla is typically quite generous when it comes to performance updates. Just last month, for example, the company rolled out a software update that provided owners with improved acceleration, as evidenced by the video below.