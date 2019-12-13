It’s been a while since our last daily roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. We’re hoping to starting running them more consistently again now that all the Black Friday and Cyber Week chaos is behind us. Thanks for all of your emails letting us know how much you enjoy this series!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free.

Spite & Malice HD

Normally $4.99.

Spite & Malice HD, the fiendishly addictive father of Skip-Bo™ The competition is heating up with online multiplayer! Play in real time against friends or strangers and show them how devious you can be! Race your opponent to play cards from your pile. Block your opponent when you can. Play now and unleash your inner Spite!

_____________________________________________ Awesome Features: -Play online against friends or strangers -Show you’re a pro by earning all 34 achievements -Compete for the top spot on the leaderboards -Single player has four levels of deviousness (easy, medium, hard, and SPITEFUL) -Personalize your cards and background -Universal! Designed for iPhone and iPad.

_____________________________________________ Customer Reviews: “This game is addictive. I have deleted it twice because I was getting eye strain but I keep re-installing it” “I can’t put it down, and it’s been about a week…” “Super addicting and just plain fun.”

Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers

Normally $1.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

cRate Pro – Currency Converter

Normally $0.99.

Convert exchange rates for over 160 currencies. Type conversion amounts using a custom keypad. ◎ Available for Apple Watch

◎ Support for over 160 world currencies

◎ Background rate updates

◎ Historical chart

◎ Make quick currency calculations into multiple currencies

◎ Beautiful flags are shown for every currency

◎ Built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

◎ Supports Dark Mode for iOS 13

Nception – Distortion Effects

Normally $1.99.

Create surreal Inception-like videos by choosing from a collection of reality distortion effects and color looks – all with live camera preview. Or take captivating stills using the same effects and looks, both in standard or square format. You’ll be surprised how easy and inspiring it is! * The original with over 35,000 users! * We’ve made Nception a free download so you can try it out before buying. All effects and looks are free to try, and you can easily unlock all features within Nception whenever you want. * Absolutely no subscription needed! * Reviews: TechRadar: “The best iPhone apps we’ve used in 2019”.

http://www.techradar.com/news/best-iphone-apps-2019/2 Tapsmart: “Best of 2018: 10 apps and games you can’t afford to miss”.

http://www.tapsmart.com/features/best-2018-10-apps-games-cant-afford-miss/ Main features: • Record video or take photos with effects and looks added in real time.

• Choose between 33 reality bending distortion effects.

• Choose between 36 beautiful color looks for both video and stills.

• Shoot, edit and export videos and photos in both standard and square format.

• Non destructive re-editing of any effect or look for both videos and photos.

• Import and add effects and looks to videos and photos created with other apps.

• Slow-motion feature. Record in up to 120 frames per second.

• Export videos in a frame rate of your choice.

• All photos can be exported to non-destructive PNG-format for maximum quality.

• Highest possible video bitrate for maximum quality.

• 4K video support (iPhone 7 and later). App Store features: “App of the Day” in 19 countries.

Featured in “Today” 10 times in 55 countries.

Fluxx

Normally $0.99.

Playdek and Looney Labs team up to bring this amazingly fun card game to mobile devices. Fluxx fuses its chaotic and fun game play with offline and online features that fans have come to love in Playdek games! Featuring New Rule cards that change the rules of the game and Action cards that create chaos. Even the object of winning the game changes during play, as players swap out one Goal card for another. The Fluxx card game has earned the Mensa Select Award for games that meet Mensa’s high standards of originality, playability and design. Features: – Offline and Online play for 2-4 players

– Human and AI opponents

– In-game Chat

– Pass-and-play Multiplayer

– Full asynchronous support for multiplayer online games

– Invite your friends to play online games

– Online player stats

– Tutorial Recommended for iPhone 6 and later; iPad 5th Generation and later; iPad Mini 2 and later; iPod Touch 6th Generation; iOS 11 and later. **AN INTERNET CONNECTION AND PLAYDEK ACCOUNT ARE REQUIRED FOR ONLINE PLAY**

VisualX Photo Editor & Effects

Normally $1.99.

VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments. Effects, Crop, splash, adjust, rotate, draw, stickers, emoticon add text, add filters and hordes of effects then export in full size or to the usual social media suspects. “Easily fix your photos with VisualX” ~ Product Hunt “VisualX photo editor is high performance image editing software” ~ Applion.jp “VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments” ~ AppAdvice.com “VisualX photo editor is all in one photo editor” ~ newmobilelife.com “Photo Editor with many filtering tools and effects. Covering virtually all aspects of dressing. Whether it’s adjusting the light, adjusting the white effect, attaching a sticker, writing a picture, cutting or blurring pictures. It can be done easily through tools that are arranged in a neat manner” ~ Thai.co

_______________________________________________ KEY FEATURES :- ●Filters

Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change your image ●Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! ●Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone ●Emoji

Add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life! ●Tone Curve

It is a powerful tool that can be used to make advanced tonal adjustments on your image. ●Sharpen

Makes the detail in your photo appear sharper and more defined. Push the slider slowly and be careful not to over-sharpen. ●Saturation

Controls the vibrancy of the colors in your photo. Increase saturation to make the colors more vibrant, or decrease it to make them less vibrant. ●Fade

Washes out shadows and gives your photo a faded or vintage look ●Draw

Draw on your photo with any color you want ●Color Splash

Selectively remove and replace color with Splash ●Photo Sticker

-Apply numerous photo stickers like love photo sticker, comic photo stickers, text photo stickers, birthday photo stickers and many more to your images ●Crop Options

– Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

-Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle

-Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. ●Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

______________________________________________ ◉No In-App Products

◉No Ads Download now!!

Radio Wave Sync

Normally $0.99.

I have a Casio G-Series radio watch, but it is always unable to receive radio waves from time signal station, so I started to write an application to solve this problem. After some research, I finally wrote this application, which can perfectly simulate the timing signal and happily calibrate the time. Usage method:

1. Adjust the volume of iPhone / iPad to the maximum.

2. Switch the radio controlled watch / clock to manual wave receiving mode.

3. Click the “start” button.

4. Place the watch / clock near the iPhone / iPad speakers.

5. The synchronization process generally takes 3-10 minutes, please wait patiently. Matters needing attention:

1. Please try to use the software in a quiet environment to avoid signal interference.

2. The volume of the mobile phone must be adjusted to the maximum. It’s too small and the effect is not good. Characteristic:

1. Supports simulation of all types of Time Wave Signal:

* China BPC

* USA WWVB

* Japan JJY40 / JJY60

* Germany DCF77

* British MSF

2. The unique “Beast Mode” provides higher frequency simulation signals and faster sync.

Badman

Normally $2.99.

Badman is amazing game on Old West theme where you need bounty hunt most wanted outlaws in the Wild West. Win all duels and get your bounty, open new guns and rifles, discover gunslingers and move through old country. Matchmaking with all online users – improved your skills and be the best in Rank Leaderboard. Badman features:

– Old west atmosphere

– 3d amazing graphics

– One tap gameplay

– 9 unique characters

– 20 different guns and rifles

– Huge Most Wanted list

– Matchmaking

– Two leaderboards

– No pop up ads

– Play for free

