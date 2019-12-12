Best Subwoofers for a High Quality Sound Performance

A common school of thought, at least, at one time, is that high quality, immersive sound can only be achieved through expensive, impractical sound systems reserved for the ultra-rich. But this is 2019, and that couldn’t be further for the truth. In fact, it really hasn’t been true in quite some time. A quality subwoofer, which produces low-pitched audio frequencies like bass and sub-bass, can help deliver crystal clear and optimized sound right to your home. If you’re truly serious about improving the sound quality of your at-home setup — whether it’s for your home theatre, stereo, or even your car — you shouldn’t settle for anything less than a subwoofer. While opting for something like a soundbar is certainly convenient in its own right, there’s no replacing the authentic surround sound of a powerful subwoofer. Admittedly, some of these models can get a bit pricey, but there are certainly plenty of great deals on the web that can still net you a high quality piece of equipment for a more-than-reasonable price. So we’ll take a look at some of the best subwoofers that won’t, by any means, force you to break the bank for audio. Be prepared, however — you’re never going to want to go back to standard sound ever again.

Best Overall Subwoofer

The Bic Acoustech PL-200 II Subwoofer is an absolute no-brainer for anybody in need of a powerful sound amplifier for home use. What we liked about this subwoofer from the jump was the fact that it’s self-powered with its own internal amplifier, which essentially means you don’t have to worry about the output wattage of your receiver. This, obviously, makes for a worry-free installation. In terms of producing, crisp, quality audio, it certainly didn’t disappoint. This front-firing, 12″ long-throw powered subwoofer is built with a state-of-the-art BASH amplifier, along with an impressive 1000 Watts dynamic peak output and 250 Watts RMS continuous. It also features a high-power magnet and long excursion surround to give you a fully immersive experience. Other notable, and downright impressive, specs include 110dB @ 30Hz of sensitivity, 22Hz – 200Hz frequency response, and fully adjustable crossover and volume controls.

Best Value Subwoofer

If you’re looking for an even better bang-for-your-buck deal, you won’t be disappointed by the Polk Audio PSW10 10″ Powered Subwoofer, a powerful, inexpensive, and high-quality subwoofer that you can easily integrate into your home setup. This 10″ subwoofer is powerful in its own right, as it features sophisticated engineering with up to 100 Watts of dynamic power, thanks to its built-in 50 Watt RMS amp. It also comes with a uniquely configured directed port that helps deliver a clear bass with added depth; there’s a good chance you’ll mistake some of the sounds for things happening in real life. It’s perfect for a truly immersive, movie theater-like viewing experience, and live concert-quality audio for music. This sub also contains an 80/160 Hz crossover and 40/160 Hz (3dB) frequency response, so you can sync it to your pre-existing setup with relative ease. Of course, if you prefer to make it a surround sound system, the Polk contains a Phase Toggle Switch that easily allows it to connect to multiple subwoofers for truly unrivaled sound. This device is a bit on the smaller side, so it’s best for small-to-medium-sized rooms.

Best Subwoofer for Your Car

For a number of people, their car is probably the most important place to get good sound; especially those who face a long daily commute. Whether it’s listening to the radio or a custom playlist straight from your phone, there’s no denying the impact a solid subwoofer can have on your vehicle’s audio. If you’re looking to get some enhanced sound for your car, truck, or SUV, the Rockville SS8P 400w 8″ Slim Under-Seat Active Powered Car/Truck Subwoofer Sub is a great purchase. This compact and convenient sound system fits right under the seat and delivers shockingly high quality sound, thanks to a 50Hz – 150Hz loss pass filter, bass boost between 0 – 12dB @ 45Hz, a built-in subsonic filter at 20Hz. THD. You can also opt for another version of this subwoofer; one that is installed in the spare tire, which runs a little more expensive. This durable car electronic device is made from cast aluminum that allows the device to stay cool and prevent overheating. It also contains 400W of peak powering, 100 Watts of RMS power handling, and heavy-duty mounting feet for sturdiness. Lastly, the device’s thermal protection circuit, short protection circuit, and built-in overload protection circuit ensures that this subwoofer is ultra-safe to use in virtually any car.