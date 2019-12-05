There’s pretty much no question whatsoever that Amazon was home to the best online Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. Other top retailers like Walmart and Best Buy were no slouches, of course, and we also saw killer sales pop up from Target, Costco, and more. But Amazon didn’t have tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of deals to choose from, it literally had millions of deals running on its site over the course of Black Friday week and Cyber Monday. What’s more, many of the best-selling deals we told you about during that timespan are still available right now for Cyber Week, like huge discounts on top-selling TVs, Apple AirPods 2 on sale, more price cuts on laptops, a hidden deal that slashes the Apple Watch Series 5 to its lowest price ever (discount applied at checkout), the best Instant Pot deals of 2019, up to half off Ring Doorbell bundles, several discounts on Sonos speakers, and more. On top of all that, Amazon even has some impressive deals right now that were nowhere to be found on Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday, like deep discounts on Philips Hue bulbs and Philips Hue bundles.

Now, just because Amazon has the hottest deals we’ve come across doesn’t mean it’s the only online store you should shop at right now for Cyber Week. Walmart is hosting a big Cyber Week 2019 sale as well, and you’ll find some truly impressive offerings among the 2,000 hand-picked deals on Walmart’s website. Shop the entire sale right here on Walmart, or skip to the end of the movie and check out Walmart’s 10 very best Cyber Week deals down below.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case

Nintendo Switch console (Battery life approx. 4.5 – 9 hours)

Nintendo Switch dock

Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R)

Two Joy-Con strap accessories

One Joy-Con grip

HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch AC adapter

Mario & Bowser Edition Carrying Case

Free $20 Nintendo eShop Credit

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case: $299.00

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $49.00 (reg. $99.95)

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: (6, 8, 10 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes. Use the 6 oz. cup size to achieve the strongest brew.

COFFEE IN NO TIME: Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute.

A COMPACT MULTI-CUP RESERVOIR: 36 oz. removable water reservoir make refilling easy.

SMART START: Your coffee maker heats then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup size.

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns the coffee maker off 2 hours after your last brew, helping to save energy.

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

DISPENSE HOT WATER: Open and close the brewer handle (without a pod) and select your cup size for hot water on demand.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $40.00 (reg. $59.00)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $197.00 (reg. $329.99)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $159.99 (reg. 249.99)

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR

VA 4K Display The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy.

The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy. Quad Core Processor The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors. 4K Active HDR Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene.

Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene. Channel the Internet with LG Channels Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few.

Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few. webOS Smart TV Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more are just a few clicks away on LG Smart TV with webOS. Access blockbuster movies and the newest TV shows, in addition to unlimited free content via the exclusive LG Channels app. Stream your favorite songs with Spotify. Find a great recipe with ifood.tv. No matter what you’re in to, there’s an app for that.

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR: $398.00 (reg. $499.99)

Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6″ Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz RAM

Internal storage: 128GB M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Optical Drive: None

Audio: 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Battery life: Up to 8.5 Hours

Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 720p HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones

Product weight: 3.96 lbs

Color: Abyss Blue

Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6″ Laptop: $299.00 (reg. $449.00)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free.

No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to. Revolutionary format.

Dyson engineers have re-defined the format of the vacuum cleaner. Unlike conventional vacuums, Dyson V7 cord-free machines don’t just clean floors. They quickly transform between stick and handheld modes to clean high, low and everywhere in-between.

Dyson engineers have re-defined the format of the vacuum cleaner. Unlike conventional vacuums, Dyson V7 cord-free machines don’t just clean floors. They quickly transform between stick and handheld modes to clean high, low and everywhere in-between. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

A powerful motor inside the brush bar drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. Whilst soft anti-static carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors.

A powerful motor inside the brush bar drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. Whilst soft anti-static carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Transforms in a click.

Transforms between stick and handheld mode, quickly and easily.

Transforms the way you clean all around your home – from pet hair on furniture to cobwebs in tight corners.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove even more dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)

The Star Wars Child 11-inch Plush Baby Yoda

Age Range: 3 Years and Up

This 11-inch The Child plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere!

Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the adorable figure with green skin, big ears and large eyes resembles a baby Yoda but is referred to as The Child

The toy plush has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible

The character wears his robes as seen in the show

Star Wars fans will love taking on the role of The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter and caring for The Child on their own!

Pictures shown are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary slightly

The Star Wars Child 11-inch Plush Baby Yoda: Pre-order for $24.99