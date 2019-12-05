Best Can Coolers to Keep Your Beverage Cooler

In order to “crack open some cold ones,” one’s beverage has to be, well, cold. This, however, is easier said than done. Leaving a beer — or any canned beverage, for that matter — outside of the refrigerator for any span of time can immediately turn it from “delicious” to “drink with caution.” This is especially true for hot summer days, as leaving your drink outside for just a few short minutes could have severe repercussions on your taste buds. One simple way to drink your beer in the sweltering heat — while keeping it cold in the process — is by purchasing a can cooler. A can cooler, or oftentimes referred to simply as a “koozie,” can keep your beverage at optimal drinking temperature for extended periods of time. There are a few different types of can coolers that can do wonders for your drinks — whether it’s a simple sleeve or a souped-up, vacuum-sealed colster that essentially keeps your beverage cool indefinitely. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, so you’re going to have to do a little homework first. Luckily, we did it for you. So let’s take a look at some of the best can coolers to keep your beverage icy cold. You’ll never have to settle for another “skunked” beer again.

Best Overall Can Cooler

All things considered, you’re not going to find something more adept at keeping your precious beer or soda cold than the YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Colster. For starters, it’s made with a strong and long-lasting Duracoat cover to prevent any peeling, cracking, or scratches. And as you can tell from its name, it’s built with heavy-duty stainless steel that makes it stronger than any other beverage insulators out there. The colster’s double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your beverage frosty longer, providing an optimal temperature that will enhance its flavor and your overall drinking experience. This insulated cooler is great for tailgates, concerts, or any other type of personal use. It also features a load-and-lock gasket that secures your beverage from falling out, allowing you to keep your beverage cool while you’re running around and socializing, mowing the lawn, or on a fast moving boat. This cooler works on any standard 12 oz. bottle or can and it’s made with a patented, no-sweat design to keep your hands from getting damp or, worse yet, frostbite. The can cooler also comes with a complimentary stash can to help you store any of your small belongings — something that can certainly come in handy down the road.

Most Versatile Can Cooler

For something a bit more versatile — at least in terms of the size and shapes of the beverage you want to keep cooler — the BrüMate HOPSULATOR TRíO 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler is a superior option. The HOPSULATOR TRíO is essentially a match made in heaven for beer drinkers, as it’s 3-1 versatility allows you to store 12 oz. cans, 16 oz. cans, and even pint glasses so you can always have a nice frosty beer to enjoy. It’s made with double-walled stainless steel and an extra copper layer to keep your beverage ultra-cool at all times — so cool, in fact, that it’s touted as 20 times colder than a standard neoprene beverage cooler. Obviously, we didn’t do the math, but just from using this particular can cooler, we noticed absolutely no change in our cold soda’s temperature over the course of an hour. This particular device was super intuitive and easy to use. Simply push your can into the cooler and the built-in, push-lock technology will keep the beverage in place for good. And from an aesthetic standpoint, this cooler is made with a sleek, modern design, allowing you to drink your cold (or hot) beverage in style.

Best Can Cooler Sleeve

If you’re a bit “old-fashioned,” so to speak, or simply need to buy koozies in bulk for parties, beach trips, or boating excursions, you should probably opt for these CSBD Beer Can Coolers Sleeves. These sleeves are particularly great for barbecues, picnics, camping, fishing or any outdoor function in general. They’re made with a thick polyurethane foam that help insulate your beverages and prevent condensation on your hands when you’re drinking out of a can. This particular case comes with 12, so they’re ideal for anyone that needs more than one or two. You can opt to purchase them in one uniform color like black, yellow, red, pink, blue, or in an assortment of colors like red, white and blue, Christmas themed or all of the above. They’re also made completely blank, but for good reason — they’re fully customizable so you can add your own logo or vinyl transfer as you see fit. They’re portable, highly-durable, and fully collapsible, making them great for storage purposes or for on-the-go. They’re also pretty versatile too, as they’re stretchy enough to fit a regular can or a water bottle. These inexpensive koozies also make great party favors for a variety of events, allowing you to spread the wealth — or in this case, insulation.