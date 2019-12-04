Nintendo Switch just had its biggest week ever, even with PS5 and Xbox Scarlett looming

Nintendo took a well-deserved victory lap on Tuesday, touting this week as the best yet in terms of sales of the Nintendo Switch since its launch in 2017. On a related note, the company also raved about sales of the Switch over the week that included Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with both the Switch and Switch Lite selling a combined total of more than 830,000 units in the US, bringing total sales of the Switch in the Americas up to 17.5 million units.

The brisk pace of sales last week also marks the week of November 24-30 as the best sales week in the US in the history of the Switch, a result helped in part thanks to the introduction of the Switch Lite, as well as myriad Black Friday offers, including the Switch bundle that included a free Mario Kate 8 Deluxe game download.

Along these same lines, even though Cyber Monday 2019 is now in the books, there are still some solid discounts to be found on Nintendo Switch games, which we’ve rounded up for you here.

In terms of the sales data Nintendo released today, the company also noted that the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games released only a few weeks ago have sold more than 3 million units in the Americas. Likewise, Mario Kate 8 Deluxe has passed a new life-to-date sales milestone in the Americas, having now sold 8.5 million units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is at 8 million, while Super Mario Odyssey has sold 6.5 million and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe sits at 1.5 million. Even with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett likely less than a year out, the Switch is still killing it.

“Holiday shoppers see the value of Nintendo Switch, which offers a vast library of games for every type of player,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. “Whether shopping for the ideal gift or picking one up for yourself, the Nintendo Switch family of systems provides options that fit every play style.”