The Best Shopping Carts to Bring to the Store

Going to the grocery store isn’t always the most enjoyable trip in the world. For some, it could actually serve as a nightmare of sorts. Between waiting on long lines, seeing a bunch of people you, quite frankly, don’t want to see, and having to lug all of those heavy packages around, there are certainly more desirable places to be. But perhaps the biggest nuisance of them all is, arguably, the shopping cart situation. Sometimes they’re all over the parking lot while other times, they’re rolling straight for your car. Sometimes they’re not available at all. If you want to avoid in-store shopping carts altogether, the best solution is, well, getting your own. This way, you don’t have to lug one of the store-brand ones that are both cumbersome and tough to maneuver. You’ll also have a shopping cart when you inevitably have to unpack your groceries when you get home. Luckily, there are plenty of shopping carts available online that are far more convenient, compact, and easy to bring along with you on your shopping trips. But if you’re looking into buying your own cart for the long haul, you should only consider the best. So without further delay, let’s look at some of the best shopping carts you can bring to the store.

Best Overall Grocery Cart

The best shopping cart you’re going to get to go to the grocery is, hands down, the Wellmax WM99024S Grocery Utility Shopping Cart, a compact and portable device that certainly comes in handy. This lightweight, foldable cart requires absolutely not assembly, as it’s designed to fold flat so it can easily store and ship. While it might not be as large as a shopping car you’d find in the store, it can fit up to 66 pounds, so you have more than enough room for your entire grocery list (if not, more). While it weighs just 11 pounds on its own, it’s super sturdy and built durable for frequent use. You don’t have to worry much about terrain, either. Whether you’re pushing it through an unpaved grocery store parking lot, a sidewalk curb, or even a super bumpy sidewalk, this cart is engineered with premium metal materials to withstand any wear and tear. It’s also far more maneuverable than a classic shopping cart, as it features 360-degree, 3” swivel wheels in the front and 7” snap on wheels in the back. If you want to fold and store the cart after use, simply snap off the wheels in the back and make it compact. And thanks to its large basket size, you can really use it for a variety of different things like laundry, tool storage, or just as a means to transport your clothes from one room to another.

Most Versatile Shopping Cart

If you’re looking for an equally compact shopping cart with a little more versatility, The Original VersaCart Transit Folding Shopping and Utility Cart is a great option. For starters, “versatile” is essentially in the product’s name, but that’s hardly the reason for its impressive range of uses. It’s a bit smaller than the Wellmax, with dimensions of 22.5″ x 18.8″ x 37.5″, but it’s made with a detachable, extra-large, water-resistant polyblend canvas bag that features a fitted cover, both for privacy and protection from the rain and other elements. It’s made of a patented steel frame construction that makes it ultra-durable and capable of holding up to 120 lbs. The detachable bag — as well as its shockingly strong frame — makes it great for a variety of different shopping, storage, and transportation uses. It’s great for picnics, camping, laundry, and anything else you can think of. It also weighs just 9 pounds in total and is completely foldable — simply click off the front two wheels and you can store it in a closet or the slimmest of crevices. And like a regular shopping cart, it contains double front swivel wheels for maneuverability and double rear wheels for stability, yet it’s far easier to handle, thanks to its slender and compact size.

Best Shopping Cart for Kids

It’s no secret that bringing a small child to the grocery store can be quite the handful. If you want to keep them occupied during a trip that doesn’t require any additional stress as it is, this Little Tikes Shopping Cart can serve as a real lifesaver. It’s great for the bedroom, playroom, or even to bring shopping with you, as it features a deep, generously-sized basket for a number of different items. Your son or daughter will feel like they’re shopping right alongside you as you push it through the store. It’ll help teach them what it’s like to handle the craziness of a grocery store. The smooth rolling wheels also make it easy for your child to operate it. It’s ultra-sturdy and features storage underneath and a fold-down seat a small child can ride in.