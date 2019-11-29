The best MacBook Black Friday deals – here’s everything you need to know

It’s Black Friday 2019, folks, which means that you might already be falling behind when it comes to shopping hot deals. Some of the main retailers out there have released their discounts online earlier this week, while others have just turned them on. Apple is one of the companies whose Black Friday deals aren’t spectacular. They’re valid from Friday through Cyber Monday, and we’re looking at gift cards of up to $200 in value, depending on what you purchase. Other retailers have much better deals out there, with Amazon being a prime example, no pun intended — we’re looking at hot AirPods 2, AirPods Pro,AirPods Pro discount you’ll find, an Nintendo Switch, and Sony headphones deals to name just a few.

To get back to Apple products, the best deal you can get come from third-party retailers, including Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Costco, and others, and we’re about to show you some of the best Mac Black Friday deals out there.

The Apple Way

As we’ve explained a few times this week, Apple’s Black Friday deal is limited to gift cards. According to the most recent data, any 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac or iMac Pro will net you the full $200 App Store and iTunes gift card, while the MacBook Air translates to a $100 reward. If that’s what you’re shopping for this Black Friday season, and if buying them directly from Apple makes sense then that’s the way to go. Having $200 to spend on App Store and iTunes practically gets you free AirPods — you’ll still have to pay for those, of course.

Mind you that Apple’s promo doesn’t include the newly launched 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 2019 Mac Pro desktop isn’t available in stores.

Also remember that no matter where you get your Mac from, as long as it’s a new one, you’re entitled to a free year of Apple TV+ service, which amounts to $60 in savings.

Everyone else

Other retailers, meanwhile, are ready to throw in savings anywhere from $200to $330 on Mac products, including select MacBook Pro and Air models, as well as iMac versions. Not all the discounted models are 2019 models, but you’re still looking at some great sales.

More interestingly, some of these retailers are ready to throw in savings for the 16-inch MacBook Pro that Apple launched a few weeks ago. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, available right now in stores and online:

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac