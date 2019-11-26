Many people are still under the impression that early Black Friday deals aren’t quite as good as the deals that pop up on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Simply put, those people haven’t been paying attention. This year’s pre-Black Friday deals have been out of this world, with all the top retailers across the country slashing prices on popular products to all-time lows. The star of the show ahead of Black Friday 2019 is definitely Amazon, offering deep discounts on the biggest items of the season like AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watches, best-selling Instant Pots, PS4 consoles and bundles, PlayStation Plus 12-month codes, Sony noise cancelling headphones, Bose headphones and speakers, and so much more. Of course, Amazon isn’t the only game in town and its top rivals also have plenty of terrific deals available ahead of Black Friday 2019.

Walmart is always one of the top three Black Friday destinations alongside Best Buy and Amazon, and this year’s pre-Black Friday deals have been spectacular. The bad news is Walmart’s big early BF sale is coming to a close, but the good news is that a whole bunch of the best deals we saw in this year’s sale are still available! Shop the entire Walmart pre-Black Friday sale and all 1,985 of its deals right here, and check out our picks for the top 10 best bargains below.

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Apple Watch Series 3

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance (2)

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean (3)

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch 38mm is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 capable

Comes in Space Gray/Black and Silver/White

Apple Watch Series 3: $169.99 (reg. $199.99)

(also available on Amazon)

Instant Pot LUX60

Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmer

Micro-processor controls 10 programs

3-ply bottom

304 18/8 food-grade

Stainless steel inner pot

Features delay start and keep warm functions

Adjustable temperature and cooking time

Instant Pot LUX60: $54.99 (reg. $99.00)

(also available on Amazon)

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

The Roomba® e6 Robot Vacuum is packed with performance for powerful pickup. The premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see—and the allergens and dust you don’t. Intelligent sensors guide the robot throughout your home, navigating under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. * (Compared to Roomba® 600 Series System)

Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. Simply rinse away dirt or debris left behind in the washable bin.

Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect™ Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $279.00 (reg. 449.00)

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console

Product Type Gaming Console

Processor & Chipset Processor Manufacturer AMD Processor Type Jaguar Processor Core Octa-core (8 Core)

Memory Standard Memory 8GB Memory Technology GDDR5

Display & Graphics Graphics Controller Manufacturer AMD Graphics Controller Model Radeon Graphics Memory Technology GDDR5 Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160

Video Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scan Format 2160p

Network & Communication Ethernet Yes Ethernet Technology Gigabit Ethernet Bluetooth Yes Bluetooth Standard Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR Wireless LAN Yes Wireless LAN Standard IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Storage Hard Drive Capacity 1TB Optical Drive Type Blu-ray Disc Player

Input Devices Input Device Type Game Pad Gaming Controller Connectivity Wireless

Interfaces/Ports HDMI Yes HDMI Version HDMI 2.0 USB Yes USB Standard USB 3.1 Number of Digital Optical Outputs 1 Number of HDMI Outputs 1 Number of USB Ports 3

Power Description Input Voltage 120V AC Power Supply Form Factor Internal Power Consumption 310W

Color Black

Height 5.5cm

Width 29.5cm

Length 32.7cm

Weight (Approximate) 3.3kg

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console: $299.00 (reg. $399.95)

(also available on Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2k20 Bundle

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of NBA 2K20, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial.

Redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with unparalleled player control and customization

Experience best-in-class graphics and gameplay across several groundbreaking game modes

Join the open-world Neighborhood and shoot hoops with the best ballers from around the world

Create what’s next in basketball culture in the series where gamers and ballers come together

Enjoy instant access to over 100 high-quality games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass*

Watch 4K Blu-ray™ movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2k20 Bundle: $199.00 (reg. $299.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

The best value in games and entertainment. Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and enjoy disc-free gaming. Build a library of digital games in the cloud that goes where you go, along with your saves, and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch.

Go all digital with the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition and enjoy disc-free gaming with three great digital games included: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Fortnite Battle Royale download also includes 2000 V-Bucks and Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit with 2 Style Variants that unlock as in-game challenges are completed in free Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative modes. Build a library of digital games in the cloud that travels with you; never lose, scratch, or struggle to find a new game to play. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass (subscription sold separately): get unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games. There’s never been a better way to game with Xbox One.

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.00 (reg. $249.99)

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test • Before you buy visit 23andme.com/test-info • Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy • Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts • Provide a saliva sample using our at-home kit and send it back. No additional lab fee required. Results ready in about 6-8 weeks

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test. Health Predisposition reports show how genetics can impact your chances for developing certain health conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and celiac disease. Carrier status reports indicate whether you are a carrier for inherited conditions ranging from cystic fibrosis to sickle cell anemia to a form of hereditary hearing loss. Traits reports reveal how your DNA influences your appearance and senses.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $99.00 (reg. $199.00)

(also available on Amazon)

HP 14 Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

Internal storage: 256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14 Laptop: $399.00 (reg. $599.00)

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $327.99 (reg. $599.99)