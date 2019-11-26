Best Fish Food for Inside and Outside Your Home

One of the best ways to teach your kids how to take care of a pet is to first get them a fish. While you’ve heard hermit crabs are easy to care for, fish provide more excitement as they actually move around in their tank and can provide a stronger level of responsibility. Obviously, there are a lot of different fish to pick from, so choosing something like a goldfish or keeping a fish pond outside or inside your home can be a fun but daunting task for first time pet owner. But once you do decide which one is right for your situation, you’ll need to feed them. As you can imagine, there are many different types of fish food on the market, so we’ve decided to help you out by identifying our favorites for goldfish, pond fish and bottom feeders. That way, when you’re helping your kids learn how to raise a pet, you’ll all be more prepared. Let’s take a look.

Best Food for Goldfish

Goldfish are the most common type of house fish, as you can get them easily and even win them at a county fair. The reason for this is because they are low maintenance, easy to care for and are pretty to look at. To keep your goldfish content, feeding them TetraFin Balanced Diet Goldfish Flake Food for Optimal Health is a great idea and is sure to keep your fish around for a long time. You can order pretty much any size of package you want between less than a half of an ounce and over 2 pounds. This food is nutritionally balanced and is easy to digest for your goldfish. This helps lead to TetraFin’s “Cleaner and Clearer Water” guarantee, so you can enjoy looking at your goldfish through a clean bowl. It has a precise amount of immunostimulants, vitamins, biotin and Omega-3 fatty acids to strengthen your fish’s immune system to fight against disease and stress. The lids of the containers have a dispenser, so you don’t need to pour it into your hands to feed the fish. You can feed this to your fish two to three times a day and they won’t get sick of it.

Best Food for Pond Fish

If you’re lucky enough to have a pond in your backyard, front yard or even in your foyer, it can really add a level of style to your home. Outfitting that pond with fish can take it up an extra level and in order to feed those fish, you should grab the Wardley Pond Fish Food. These pond pellets are made of a highly digestible formula that gives goldfish and koi fish more energy, so they’ll be able to swim more, delight you and your guests and live a healthier life. You can get many different sizes of bags, including a 15 lb bag if you have many different fish you want to feed at once. It is scientifically balanced for a protein-to-fat ratio that is favorable for healthy growth and helps maintain clean water. Your fish will have a boosted immune system, thanks to the fortified Vitamin C in the formula. These pellets are light to carry but heavy in nutrition and can be enjoyed by any pond fish. This should be fed to the fish twice a day.

Best Food for Bottom Feeders

A lot of fish swim near the bottom of a container or tank and if you have some bottom feeders in your aquarium at home, give them API Fish Food Pellets. This 7.9-ounce container is packed with fish food that is formulated to support ideal growth and keep your fish healthy. There is optimal protein in the pellets that provides superior nutrition, keeping the water cleaner and clearer. Fish release up to 30% less ammonia while eating this food. In the food is shrimp pellet, mussel and seaweed for an improved taste and a powerful, well-balanced punch. It was created to allow for easy digestion and you can feed as much as your fish can consume in 30 minutes as bottom feeders have slower eating habits. The way this is created, it allows the fish to enjoy maximum absorption after they eat it. This is great for catfish, loaches and any other type of bottom feeder you may have.