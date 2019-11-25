Disney+ just got a new feature that it should have had at launch

Disney+ launched almost two weeks ago, and the streaming service is already a massive success for the company, with more than 10 million people having already subscribed to it. It’s not really surprising considering that the low price and huge catalog are two reasons why getting a Disney+ subscription is a no-brainer.

However, Disney+ isn’t perfect, and the streaming issues that Disney had to deal with at launch is proof of that. Not to mention that the app isn’t on par with what competitors offer when it comes to functionality. Just a few days ago, we explained Disney+ lacked a basic feature to let you resume where you left off. Disney said that it’s already working on a fix, and it looks like some people are already seeing it on some platforms.

Resume and Restart buttons have been spotted in the Disney+ app, WDWNT reports, which means you’ll finally be able to resume playback — see what it looks like in the following screenshot:

Image Source: WDWNT

Moreover, an Add to Watchlist button is also present on the interface, which can definitely come in handy. The actual Continue Watching feature on the home page isn’t available for the time being.

Even so, the new playback options might not be available on all platforms where you can access the Disney+ app. According to CordCuttersNews, Resume, Restart, and Add to Watchlist are all available on Roku devices, but not on the actual Disney+ website. If you’re not seeing the new UI buttons on your Disney+ app, you just have to wait for Disney to update all its streaming apps, which should hopefully happen sooner rather than later.