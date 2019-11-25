Best Gym Duffel Bag for Your Next Workout

When it’s colder outside, it’s harder to bring yourself to go for a run. That biting cold is harder to run in as it burns your lungs and makes it harder to catch your breath. For those winter months, you need a place you can run all you want without having to wear three layers of clothing. Of course, we’re talking about going to the gym. Having a gym membership is beneficial for every aspect of your life, as you can get into better shape and feel better about yourself too. But in those winter months, you’re not going to drive to the gym in shorts and a T-shirt. Putting your gym clothes in a gym duffel bag lets you head to your workout right from work without having to change beforehand. You’re going to want to have clothes to change into afterwards and a place to put your sweaty rags post session. With any of these three gym bags that we’ve handpicked for you, you’ll be ready to drop some pounds, no matter the season.

Best Bag with a Shoe Compartment

You won’t have to worry about wearing your sneakers if you’re coming to the gym from a meeting or carrying your sweaty sneakers home in your hand when you have the MarsBro Water Resistant Sports Gym Travel Weekender Duffel Bag. It has a built-in shoe compartment that is part of the bag, so you won’t have to carry two different bags. The compartment has ventilation holes and exterior zippers, so you can separate your shoes and gear and keep them all cleaner. The bag is durable and measures 19.7″ x 9.8″ x 9.3″, offering you plenty of space for anything you’d need to bring to the gym. You won’t have to worry about it tearing, as it’s made from 600D 100% polyester with a water-resistant, artificial PVC coating lining. The large compartment is good enough to hold your clothes, electronics, towels and other equipment. There’s a small pocket that you can keep your keys and wallet in, as well as another side pocket for your water bottle and showering supplies, if you need to get ready to go somewhere after a workout.

Best Variety of Color Options for a Gym Bag

For a company that is synonymous with sports, adidas has come out with a fantastic bag to use for all types of them: the Unisex Diablo Small Duffel Bag. This 100% polyester bag is imported and is built to last. adidas guarantees the quality of this bag so much that it has a lifetime warranty. The top portion easily zippers to make loading the bag up something that won’t take up much effort on your part. The shoulder strap is adjustable, so anybody can use it to carry the bag over the head or shoulder. It has a comfortable padding on the strap, so it won’t dig into your shoulder and leave a mark. You can choose from over 45 different colors and designs, meaning you can get multiple and leave one in your car, bring one with you to practice or just buy them for your friends and family as gifts. It varies in colors from just regular black to a mint green, black and orange combination and pretty much anything in between. The haul handles are simple to grab, so you can just pick it up and go.

Best Budget Gym Bag

Gym memberships can be expensive, as some of us know. Why spend even more money on a gym bag when a cost-effective one will do the trick? The DALIX 14″ Small Duffel Bag Two Toned Gym Bag is a great option that won’t break the bank. This polyester bag features a zippered main compartment with a zippered front pocket, so you’ll be able to keep any valuables in there and lock them away. The handle on the top is padded, meaning carrying it is easy on your palm. There are also two side handles and a removable shoulder strap that is adjustable. You can actually even wear this as a backpack if you remove the shoulder strap and put your arms through the side handle holes. It measures 14″ x 8.5″ x 8.5″ and it comes in 13 different colors including white, yellow, royal and navy blue, maroon, red and a few others. This is the right bag for you to keep with you whenever you decide to quickly run to the gym.