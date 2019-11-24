Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 24)

It’s unfortunate that Martin Scorsese has been in the news for a very silly “controversy” regarding his opinion of comic book movies, but maybe some of the people who were so frustrated with his take on the industry will give his new movie, The Irishman, a shot when it hits Netflix on Wednesday. It should be one of the biggest original films Netflix has ever released, both in terms of length and notoriety. We’ll find out this week.
There’s not much else that stands out to me personally, but I will absolutely be watching Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway show The New One the day that it starts streaming. He’s one of my favorite comedians of all time, and I didn’t have a chance to see the show when it was here in New York.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 24th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, November 24th
- Shot Caller
Monday, November 25th
- Dirty John: Season 1
Tuesday, November 26th
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wednesday, November 27th
- Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, November 28th
- Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, November 29th
- Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM
- Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Monday, November 25th
- Boyhood
Friday, November 29th
- Coco
Saturday, November 30th
- Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.