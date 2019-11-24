Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 24)

It’s unfortunate that Martin Scorsese has been in the news for a very silly “controversy” regarding his opinion of comic book movies, but maybe some of the people who were so frustrated with his take on the industry will give his new movie, The Irishman, a shot when it hits Netflix on Wednesday. It should be one of the biggest original films Netflix has ever released, both in terms of length and notoriety. We’ll find out this week.

There’s not much else that stands out to me personally, but I will absolutely be watching Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway show The New One the day that it starts streaming. He’s one of my favorite comedians of all time, and I didn’t have a chance to see the show when it was here in New York.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 24th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 24th

Shot Caller

Monday, November 25th

Dirty John: Season 1

Tuesday, November 26th

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, November 27th

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, November 28th

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, November 29th

Departures

Monday, November 25th

Boyhood

Friday, November 29th

Coco

Saturday, November 30th

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.