Verizon’s Black Friday deals will get you a free iPhone 11 or Android flagship starting today

If you haven’t finished your Black Friday shopping yet — or, heck, for those of you who haven’t even started — the big smartphone giants have gotten in on the act now, rolling out deals like Verizon’s latest BOGO (Buy One Get One free) promotion that kicks off today and promises free iPhones, Pixels and Samsung phones. This is a chance to get your hands on the latest versions of those handsets when you buy another eligible phone, and you’ve got until Wednesday, November 27, to act.

Verizon launches these BOGO deals pretty regularly, as do its rivals, and they offer some generally solid discounts on hot smartphones by making them available for free or at a discount when you purchase another phone at full-price.

Here’s the rundown of the latest offers, straight from Verizon, which adds that the savings will come back to you in the form of bill credits. Happy early Black Friday!

iPhones

Offer details:

Buy “one of our best phones,” get one for free (a $700 value, which would cover an iPhone 11). 24-month recurring bill credit.

24-month recurring bill credit. Requirements: One New Line, Unlimited

Products included: 64GB iPhone 11 or the value thereof ($700)

Android

Offer details:

Buy Android phone, get another within the same brand for free (up to $840 value)

24-month recurring bill credit.

Requirements: One New Line, Unlimited

Products included: Samsung: GS10, GS10+, GS10e, GS10 5G, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G. Google: Pixel 4/4XL. LG: V50, G8

Samsung

Offer details:

Buy Samsung phone, get a Galaxy S10e for free (up to $750 value)

24-month recurring bill credit.

Requirements: One New Line, Unlimited

Products included: Samsung: GS10, GS10+, GS10e, GS10 5G, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G

Google

Offer details:

Buy a Pixel 4, get a second Pixel 4 for free (up to $800 value)

24-month recurring bill credit.

Requirements: One New Line, Unlimited

Products included: Google: Pixel 4/4XL

LG

Offer details:

Buy an LG phone, get a G8 ThinQ for free (up to $840 value)

24-month recurring bill credit.

Requirements: One New Line, Unlimited

Products included: LG: V50, G8

Google Pixel 3a

Offer details:

Save $200 on the Pixel 3a or 3a XL when adding a new line, or save $100 when upgrading

24-month recurring bill credit.

Requirements: New Line, or Upgrade

Products included: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL