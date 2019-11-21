November has been a big month for Netflix’s original shows and movies, both in terms of quality and quantity. Where the latter is concerned, a whopping 73 different shows, movies, and specials will have premiered on Netflix by the time the month is over. You can check our earlier coverage for the full list of Netflix’s original November premieres to make sure you didn’t miss anything big, like new seasons of The End of the F***ing World, The Great British Baking Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and The Crown. And don’t forget, Scorsese’s epic mob movie The Irishman starring Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and more debuts next week on November 27th.

December dials things back a bit in terms of the quantity of new originals that’ll be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of content, but we’re definitely not expecting any decrease in quality. In fact, some of the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals of 2019 are set for release next month. There are plenty of popular and critically acclaimed shows set to return with new seasons, including Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans, and You. There’s also a new Kevin Hart documentary that’ll be released on December 27th. But there are two new Netflix originals that people have been buzzing about for months, and they’re finally set to premiere in December.

First, we have the arrival of 6 Underground on December 13th. In case you somehow missed all the buzz, this is the explosive action movie by Michael Bay, his first feature film for Netflix. You know, the one lead actor Ryan Reynolds was paid a whopping $27 million to star in, which follows the story of six billionaires who become vigilantes. Then on December 20th, Netflix will finally release the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name (not the video games), and it could very well end up being our next fantasy show obsession now that Game of Thrones is kaput.

Check out the full schedule of Netflix original releases in December blow, and we’ve included links to the appropriate Netflix pages whenever possible. If you’d like to see even more that Netflix has in store next month, check out all the third-party movies and shows that are coming and going in December 2019.

Streaming December 1st

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 2nd

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 6th

Streaming December 9th

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 10th

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 12th

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 13th

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 17th

Streaming December 18th

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 19th

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 20th

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 24th

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 27th

Streaming December 28th

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 30th

Streaming December 31st

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL