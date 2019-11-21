November has been a big month for Netflix’s original shows and movies, both in terms of quality and quantity. Where the latter is concerned, a whopping 73 different shows, movies, and specials will have premiered on Netflix by the time the month is over. You can check our earlier coverage for the full list of Netflix’s original November premieres to make sure you didn’t miss anything big, like new seasons of The End of the F***ing World, The Great British Baking Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and The Crown. And don’t forget, Scorsese’s epic mob movie The Irishman starring Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and more debuts next week on November 27th.
December dials things back a bit in terms of the quantity of new originals that’ll be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of content, but we’re definitely not expecting any decrease in quality. In fact, some of the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals of 2019 are set for release next month. There are plenty of popular and critically acclaimed shows set to return with new seasons, including Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans, and You. There’s also a new Kevin Hart documentary that’ll be released on December 27th. But there are two new Netflix originals that people have been buzzing about for months, and they’re finally set to premiere in December.
First, we have the arrival of 6 Underground on December 13th. In case you somehow missed all the buzz, this is the explosive action movie by Michael Bay, his first feature film for Netflix. You know, the one lead actor Ryan Reynolds was paid a whopping $27 million to star in, which follows the story of six billionaires who become vigilantes. Then on December 20th, Netflix will finally release the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name (not the video games), and it could very well end up being our next fantasy show obsession now that Game of Thrones is kaput.
Check out the full schedule of Netflix original releases in December blow, and we’ve included links to the appropriate Netflix pages whenever possible. If you’d like to see even more that Netflix has in store next month, check out all the third-party movies and shows that are coming and going in December 2019.
Streaming December 1st
- Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 2nd
- Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 3rd
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 4th
- Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM
- Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 5th
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 6th
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 9th
- A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 10th
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 12th
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- 6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 17th
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 19th
- After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 20th
- The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 24th
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
- Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- The App — NETFLIX FILM
- Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 27th
- The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming December 28th
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 30th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming December 31st
- The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL