Kraft Heinz recalls cottage cheese because it might have plastic and metal in it

Cottage cheese isn’t for everyone. Cottage cheese that has plastic and metal in it isn’t for anyone. Kraft Heinz just issued a recall of some of its Breakstone’s brand cottage cheese because it may be contaminated with foreign material. More specifically, the company fears that the product contains bits of plastic and/or metal.

According to the company’s official recall bulletin, they first realized something was amiss when a customer alerted them to pieces of red plastic in cottage cheese they purchased. Five additional complaints from other customers who found metal or plastic in the product left the company with no choice but to issue a recall.

The size of the recall is significant. The company says that some 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s cottage cheese are included in the recall, including both 16oz and 24oz sizes. The recall notice includes the package code as well as the Best-When-Used-By date which you can use to identify the recalled product:

16-ounce Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a date code of Dec. 10, 2019 and date code of “10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158” and UPC of “0 21000 30053 2.”

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a date code of “10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 and UPC of “0 21000 12285 1.”

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with a date code of “10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158” and UPC of “0 21000 12284 4.”

Nobody wants to eat plastic or metal, and the recall notes that there is a potential for injury. “Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed,” the recall notice explains.

The company doesn’t offer specifics as to how red plastic or metal pieces may have gotten into the cottage cheese, though the recall does note that the metal “may have been introduced during production.” If you have a package of this product in your fridge you can contact Kraft Heinz for either an exchange or a full refund via the phone number on the recall page.