We’re wrapping up the week with a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps we could find that are on sale for free for a limited time. We dug through hundreds of apps on Friday to come up with six in particular that are definitely worth checking out. They’re all free downloads only for a short amount of time, however, so grab them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Tiny Defense

Normally $2.99.

Green Planet is a beautiful home of the little mechanical life forms known as “Minirobots”. While living peacefully, their planet was invaded by an army of robot troops calling themselves “The Machines”. These machines tried to turn Green Planet into a space resort and had captured many of the Minirobots, but now they are fighting back! **********************

“Tiny Defense takes the tried and tested tower defense genre and puts it onto a 2D playing field. It works a treat and comes out as one of the very best in its class.” – 148Apps.com “This tactical defense game is entertaining and addictive. There is nothing not to love about it.” – AppAdvice.com “Tiny Defense is one of the first tower defense titles that I’ve played that meets up to the expectations of P vs Z.” – AppStoreArcade “I like it! Cute, Mario-esque graphics, PvZ gameplay, ample content.” – ArcadeLife

********************** Use your wit and tactics to overcome the obstacles and save the gorgeous Green Planet! Collect energy crystal to build your army of robot and fight to rescue your friends. Beware! The enemies are everywhere; on the ground, in the sky, over the sea and even under there! Tiny Defense features bright cartoony graphics with funny characters, easy-to-learn gameplay with a good depth to please strategy fans, a vast number of levels and mini-games with challenging boss fight. Stand united and prove that size doesn’t matter in Tiny Defense, a playful challenge for strategy game lovers! ▼ Features

—————-

▷ Unique side-view, grid base defense game

▷ 150 magnificent levels

▷ 3 episodes with distinguished gameplay

▷ 40 cute robot types to choose from

▷ 32 types of ruthless enemy

▷ 5 different areas (Glass Land, Desert, Underwater, Glacier, Iron Fortress)

▷ 30 fun action/arcade style mini-games

▷ Tons of upgrades, unlockables, and achievements

▷ Over 20 hours of gameplay!

Download Tiny Defense

Night Mode-Long Exposure Video

Normally $4.99.

Let us introduce our latest developed application – Night Mode-Long Exposure Video. The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone.

Captured images post-processing with high quality and super-fast performance filters The application works without any delays and lags. During the photo/video recording you can dynamically change camera sensitivity to achieve the best result as well as set any 1-8x zoom simultaneous to the recoding. The application has own library to organize photos and videos. We have added developed with the professional photographers slow shutter / long exposure mode photo and video capturing functionality, enabling users to shot stunning photos and videos with amazing light trails and motion blur effects. •Аmplifier picker

•Color saturation picker

•Green amplification mode

•Fast exposure

•Front, rear camera

•Led light

•HD photo video mode

•Focus refresh button

•8x zoom

•Built In library

•Photo video slider

•Long exposure mode photo with or without timer

•Long exposure mode video

Download Night Mode-Long Exposure Video

Small Square

Normally $0.99.

A very simple and minimalist game where you are a small square that moves along a straight line and crosses many other shapes along its way. You have to survive among geometric shapes and objects. An endless journey in an abstract world with scenarios that change over time according to the objects you’ll meet in your way.

Download Small Square

Skill Setup & Voice Command

Normally $0.99.

So you have just bought a wonderful device and you love it.

We believe you will love it even more with our assistant app, it will help you to explore all the functions like you have never seen before.

This app comes with multilingual support, so you can give command in your native language. Supported languages are: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and many more.

The application comes with bundles of interactive commands in various categories, such as Music, Navigation, Sport, Cooking, Fun, and so much more.

This application also helps you to online setup your Echo device, just follow the instruction on the screen. Disclaimer: The application is not affiliated with Amazon, or endorsed by it.

Download Skill Setup & Voice Command

Altimeter GPS Pro- Hike & Trek

Normally $2.99.

Download now the best Altimeter app for Hikers, Trekkers, and GlobeTrotters. Altimeter GPS is a multipurpose app equipped with features like the altimeter, barometer, compass over your current satellite location, weather updates, pedometer, and speedometer. Use maps and binoculars for scouting and flashlight, SOS for exigencies. Features Include : ALTIMETER and BAROMETER: Get to know the latest elevation/altitude and atmospheric pressure around you using Altimeter and Barometer.

COMPASS: Compass above your satellite position always pointing according to real-time direction.

SPEEDOMETER: Speedometer to get real-time speed readings along with real-time direction and location address.

PEDOMETER / STEP COUNTER: Pedometer provides you the data about the steps taken and distance traveled in a specific time period along with Floors traversed.

WEATHER: Weather provides you the real-time weather updates based on your location. Get Current Temperature, Humidity, Sunrise/Sunset Time, Min/Max Temperature and Wind Speed.

WEATHER FORECAST: Weather Forecast provided for two weeks.

BINOCULAR: Super digital binocular app with HIGH-QUALITY ZOOM up to Maximum Zoom Level.

FLASHLIGHT: Bright, optimized and reliable flashlight. The easiest to use and useful flashlight.

SOS: In problem? Message your dear ones with real-time Coordinates using SOS function.

MAP: Track your position in maps with Standard/Hybrid/Satellite maps in Altimeter GPS.

MARK LOCATION: Save a location and track back to that location using RADAR, AUGMENTED REALITY and MAP DIRECTIONS.

RADAR: Locate your marked location using RADAR

AUGMENTED REALITY: Real-Time Directional ARROW point towards the direction of your marked location.

PHOTO AND NOTES: Take a picture along with written notes of your marked location and save it. So you can find your marked location even more easily.

MARKED LOCATION TIMER: Set timer alert and get push notification after the timeout.

SHAKE TO SAVE: Manually mark your location by shaking up your iPhone/iPod in Altimeter GPS.

GET COORDINATES: Now you can copy your current coordinates and your marked coordinates using Get Coordinates section in “MAP SETTINGS”.

VOICE INSTRUCTIONS: Get voice instructions when you: Mark/Unmark your location. Altimeter is Bootstrapped with features for urban as well as backwood areas

Altimeter GPS is an essential app for outdoor activity enthusiast like Hiking, Trekking, Mountain Biking, Skiing, Rock Climbing as well as the urbane on a day-to-day basis.

Download Altimeter GPS Pro- Hike & Trek

Super Backup : Export / Import

Normally $0.99.

Backup all your iPhone or iPad contacts in 1 tap and export them!

Fastest way to restore contacts from PC or Mac! Important Features :

1. Export by mailing the backed up contacts file to yourself!

2. Export contacts file to any other app on your device!

3. Export all contacts directly to your PC / Mac over Wifi, no software needed!

4. Restore any contacts directly from PC / Mac

5. Restore contacts via mail ! Get the ultimate contacts backup app now !

Download Super Backup : Export / Import