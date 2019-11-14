Replacing batteries sometimes feels like a never-ending cycle. Well, that’s because it pretty much is. Buy batteries, replaces them, throw the old ones away…lather, rinse, and repeat. But to be fair, this is 2019, and there are several alternatives to constantly running to the grocery store for batteries. You could always, you know, just buy ONE pack of batteries and call it a day especially since they are rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries are a convenient, fast, and easy to way to avoid purchasing brand new batteries every other month. They’re also particularly useful for gamers who need a quick battery re-up or for those who are in the middle of a movie and find that they can’t pause it when the dog’s barking at a critical moment because their remote isn’t functioning. However, if you’re thinking about buying rechargeable batteries, you shouldn’t just get any old pack and call it a day. Instead, you should opt for some that are long-lasting, effective, and easy to charge. But which ones check all of those boxes? Don’t worry, we’ve got it covered. Let’s take a look at some of the best rechargeable batteries on the market right now.

Best Overall Rechargeable Batteries with Charger

Obviously, charging your rechargeable batteries is paramount. Otherwise, well, they’re just regular old batteries — only more expensive. If you want to make sure you have long-lasting batteries that come with a reliable charger, this Panasonic Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack is a great choice. The full pack comes with four AA eneloop pro, high capacity Ni-MH rechargeable batteries and another pack of four eneloop pro AA high capacity Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable batteries, along with a charger that individually charges any eneloop pro Ni-MH rechargeable AA or AAA batteries. Each battery contains an LED light to indicate when it’s being charged. The charger itself comes with a retractable AC plug, charges at high-speed and can accept input voltages anywhere between 100 to 240VAC, 50/60Hz so you can have your batteries ready to go relatively quickly. Each battery can be charged up to 500 times and they maintain 85% of their charge for up to one year when they’re not in use, essentially guaranteeing you won’t need new batteries for years — or possibly decades — to come. The durable batteries can also be recharged fully or when they’re only partially discharged with no potential damage. They also work in extreme temperatures — as low as -4°F, which allows you to use them seamlessly with any outdoor products. In terms of longevity and durability, these rechargeable batteries are the cream of the crop.

Best Rechargeable Battery Combo Pack

If you’re someone who owns a wide variety of electronics, chances are, you’re going to need a bunch of batteries to go along with them. If you’re looking for a combo pack that includes both AA and AAA batteries — along with a charger that can simultaneously charge them all, the EBL Charger with Batteries is a great choice. It comes with four 2,800mAh AA Batteries and four 1100mAh, 1.2Volt Ni-MH AAA batteries, plus a charger. The best part is, all eight batteries can be charged at once, which is by far the largest capacity we found. The pack also comes with two storage cases — one for every four batteries — to keep your batteries safe and in pristine condition for when they’re not in use or being charged. The charger itself uses a standard AC power adapter for fast and efficient charging. It’s also super-safe, as it’s adept at shedding heat — thanks to its unique heat dissipation design — and it includes short circuit and input voltage detection. The charger also automatically stops charging when voltage is up to 3.4V. It uses simple red and green color-coded lighting to let you know when the batteries are charging and when they’re finished (Red=charging, Green=done). From both a value and convenience standpoint, this EBL combo pack is certainly elite.

Best USB Rechargeable Batteries

What if somebody told you that you could charge your batteries without a charger altogether? Well, that person must be referring to these USB Rechargeable Double A Lithium Batteries by HITRENDS. Each battery has a built-in USB charger that easily slides into a single USB port for quick, efficient charging. These AA Li-ion batteries contain no ill memory effects from charging, so they’ll stay just as powerful as the day you bought them. They also have a longer life and are more eco-friendly than your standard Alkaline, NI-MH, NI-CD batteries — each one can be charged up to 1,000 cycles. They’re also fairly fast charging, as each battery takes less than two hours to fully charge. The lithium batteries are also safe and non-toxic, so you don’t have to worry if you use them in kids toys, electronics, etc. The only downside with these batteries, however, is that each one needs a single USB port to charge. However, considering that you can plug one into, say, your laptop while the other one charges on your smartphone block, you can charge them fairly easily while you’re busy doing other things.