Best Basketball Hoop for Your Home

It’s always hoops season. It’s a game that can be played indoors or outdoors and no matter what the temperature or weather is like that day. For those of us who have attempted to be b-ballers and make a high school team or aim to be one of the best players in the gym, we know you have to practice hard all the time if you want to be a legitimate player. That’s why you need a basketball hoop at your home. You can’t always be running to the local gymnasium or YMCA to shoot hoops. If you’re someone who believes ball is life and that ball don’t lie, you want to get up as many shots as possible each day. But there also also plenty of people who use a basketball hoop as a great way to exercise and have fun with friends or by yourself. So no matter which category you fall into, we’ve highlighted three different versions of basketball hoops for your home, to help you become the shooter you were meant to be (maybe).

Best Adjustable Basketball Hoop

Starting your kids at a young age to play the great game of basketball is a smart way to get them involved in sports early. With the Lifetime Portable Basketball System, they’ll be able to grow with the game and have it grow with them. It has a shatterproof fusion backboard made from polycarbonate so you have a sturdy playing surface but not one that will break if you dunk on it like Shaquille O’Neal. It has a telescoping heigh adjustment mechanism that allows you to move it down to 7.5′ or raise it up to a regulation 10′ hoop. You can also slot it in to any half foot increments in between those two measurements. It is made with a three-piece steel pole that is weather-resistant, so you can keep this in your driveway or cul-de-sac all year round. The graphics on the backboard, such as the box to show you where you can bank a shot in easily, are fade-resistant. The best part of this entire hoop in our opinion is the fact that you can bring this hoop with you, as it’s on wheels. It doesn’t require any cement to keep it in the ground. The base is to be filled with sand and it is ready to be played on.

Best Indoor Basketball Game

We’ve all been to the arcade and seen the age-old game there. Well, you can bring Pop-A-Shot New Official Home Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game right into your own house. You can challenge for the high score each and every time you turn the game on. You can play 16 different games and you can play by yourself or against an opponent. There are six audio options and this can keep you entertained for hours. The set up is made from 1 1/2″ steel tubes with a powder coating that eliminates rusting and the ramp is made of thick nylon. You can also configure this game to fit in many areas that have different ceiling heights. You can also set it up for different players, for those who don’t want to shoot at the highest hoop setting. The game has proprietary infrared sensors and they are in a revised placement, so the scoring system is 100% accurate. The scoreboard is large and can show three digits on each side. There is also an audio jack that you can plug external speakers into for extended game play. It has wheels, so it is portable around the house and it can be powered by both a battery and AC adapter.

Best Door Basketball Hoop

If you’re just looking to be able to waste some time in your bedroom or office and shoot a few shots to squash some boredom, then check out the SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop. You can easily set this up for mobile play in any room where there is a door. It comes with door mounts, so installing it is very simple. It measures 18″ x 12″ and the backboard is made from shatter resistant polycarbonate. It also has protective foam padding on the backboard and brackets to minimize any impact on the door itself. It comes with a 5″ round mini basketball and has a 9″ break away steel rim, allowing you to practice your dunks from anywhere in the room. Launch like Michael Jordan from the foul line at this hoop. It has a spring activated rim that allows it to bounce back into the same place after each shot. This hoop also features an eight loop net that will give you a satisfying swish every time you drain a shot.