The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene we’ve been dying to see just leaked

Disney surprised fans a few days ago when it revealed that Avengers: Endgame will be available on its streaming service on launch day, rather than later down the road. And now that Disney+ has officially launched, fans can both watch the film and enjoy some additional deleted scenes, including one with never-before-seen footage that we’ve been dying to watch.

Some of the rumors and fan theories that preceded the initial Endgame release said Tony Stark would get to meet a grown version of his son or daughter while traveling through time. We knew well before Endgame hit theaters that the only way the Avengers will be able to undo the snap would be to rely on time travel. We had no idea what kind of time travel might be used to get the job done, and Endgame revealed a totally different version of time travel than we expected. Still, those rumors and fan theories explored the idea of Tony seeing his offspring in the future.

Some reports speculated that Katherine Langford might play the teenage version of Tony’s daughter, and it turns out that Marvel did indeed film scenes with her for the film, but eventually ended up cutting them out of the final edit. Tony meeting an older version of Morgan is the scene we’ve been dying to see, especially considering what happened in Infinity War when Thanos snapped his fingers. Thanos got to reunite with young Gamora after the snap, and many wondered why Tony didn’t have a similar experience.

As you can see in the screenshots below that were posted on Twitter (via MCU Cosmic), Tony’s meeting with Morgan would have looked a lot like that moment between Thanos and young Gamora:

Deleted scene from the movie Avengers: Endgame with Morgan Stark is now available on Disney +.@ManaByte @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/KIRqG1tIcc — Kącik Popkultury (@KacikPopkultury) November 11, 2019

The directors Anthony and Joe Russo say this deleted scene is called Tony at the Way Station, and there’s also commentary about other deleted clips that are now available to Disney+ users. There’s another scene that shows Pepper meeting Peter Parker for the first time, one that we’ve heard of just recently:

There's more of them. Pepper meets Peter for the first time in the scene from the second photo. pic.twitter.com/Q8OjXV7u5r — Kącik Popkultury (@KacikPopkultury) November 11, 2019

We’re also treated to a few trench scenes that never made it into the movie. Tony hugs Peter in this one:

And in the last deleted scene, Mantis asks Star-Lord whether Gamora is a zombie after seeing her on the battlefield:

In this scene, Star-Lord telling his team that Gamora is alive, Mantis asks if she is a zombie. pic.twitter.com/t3L5lHzG1V — Kącik Popkultury (@KacikPopkultury) November 12, 2019

Here’s a video of the deleted scene, which might be taken down soon so watch it quick: