Best Golf Glove

In many areas of the world, it’s always golf season. Golf is a sport that can be played from a young age all the way into your golden years. While it can be an unbelievably frustrating game, it can also be a glorious one. If you hit one good shot per round, it’ll keep you coming back. One of the ways a lot of people decide to fix their golf game is by getting new gear, whether it be new clubs, new clothes or a new bag. But something that almost everyone plays with is a golf glove, mostly because it gives you better grip and can stop you from heaving your clubs (at least on accident and not out of frustration). There are so many options for golf gloves on the market, it’s tough to decide which ones are the best, especially for different weather. We’ve handpicked some of the best golf gloves below to help you with your decision. Let’s take a look.

Most Colorful Glove

Golfers tend to make a statement when it comes to their clothing and style and matching your outfit to your golf glove, or vice versa, is not an unheard of thing to do. So when you want to show off your swagger, reach for the Callaway Golf Men’s OptiColor Leather Glove. It can be worn on either the right or left hand and comes in seven vibrant colors. You can choose from red, navy blue, light blue, green, gray, blue or black, allowing you to accentuate your outfit. It has a premium feel, fit and comfort, thanks to the Opti Feel + Leather design. It is made from premium leather, so it’ll last a long time and through a lot of shots. We loved how there are precision engineered perforations for breathability in palm, fingers and thumb, providing moisture reduction. Golf is often played when it’s hot out and keeping your hands dry will allow you to focus on swinging through the ball better. It varies in size from cadet small to XX-large, so anyone will be able to find one that suits their hand.

Best Glove Pack

It’s never a bad idea to have multiple gloves in your bag, especially because you could be playing in nasty weather or oppressive heat (for those who have played in the southern US in the summer). The FINGER TEN Men’s Golf Glove Value 2 Pack is a solid pick when you’re looking to keep your hands dry. You won’t be getting just one glove with this as two will be in each pack, providing you with a tremendous value. No matter what kind of weather you’re facing, you’ll be able to perform with these gloves on, as they are made with a high grade Cabretta leather thumb and padded enhanced grip. It is available for left-handed golfers as well as right-handed golfers and comes in either small, medium, medium/large, large, and extra-large sizes. The back is made of durable synthetic leather while the fingers have lycra spandex in specific spots to provide flexibility and breathability when it matters. There is a ball marker clipped into the strap of the glove, allowing you to remember where on the green your ball landed while you’re lining up a putt. It is backed by a 30-day return policy and is aimed to get 100% satisfaction by every customer.

Most Durable Glove

For those of us who are aiming to play golf for a long time and well into retirement, you’re hoping for a glove that will make it, at least, some of the way there. That’s why the Bionic Gloves Men’s StableGrip Golf Glove is a premium choice to take out on the range or course with you. It is made from 100% leather, so it feels great on your hand. Each finger has a three-dimensional pad around it, aiding in stabilizing your grip and keeping the club squarely in your hands throughout your swing. With the Bionic patented pad technology, it is two times more durable than standard leather, meaning it won’t easily tear or rip, even after many hits (and likely shanks). We loved how each finger has a tapered design that conforms to the shape of your individual digit for a more authentic feel. Inside the glove, there are miniature towels that help absorb moisture to keep your hands drier and more comfortable. The tab is easy to grab, making removing the glove a breeze.