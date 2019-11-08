Disney+ is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices on launch day after all

As recently as this week, there was some question as to whether or not Disney’s upcoming video streaming service would be available on Amazon’s Fire TV devices at launch. In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies couldn’t agree on terms to bring the app to Amazon’s hardware, as Amazon wanted to sell “a substantial percentage of the ad space on Disney apps,” while Disney didn’t want to give up anything.

Disney and Amazon apparently made a deal this week, though, as a new WSJ report on Thursday revealed that the Disney+ app will indeed be available on Fire TVs. If you have a Fire TV hooked up to your television, you should be able to download the app on Tuesday, November 12th when the service launches.

While Disney+ itself will not have ads (save for the Starz ads that Disney was forced to insert in order to regain the streaming rights to some of its most valuable content), Amazon was attempting to use this opportunity to gain ad space in other major Disney apps, including ESPN, ABC, and Disney Channel.

In the initial report, WSJ noted that Amazon often asks for around 40% of the ad inventory from programmers when any new streaming app makes its way to Fire TV. Sources explain that this number often comes down to 30% or 20% after negotiations, but not every programmer comes in with as much clout as Disney. At the time, people familiar with the matter told The Journal that there was a discussion between the two sides involving 10% of the ad inventory, but it’s unclear what deal was reached in order to get Disney+ on Amazon’s streaming devices.

When Disney+ launches on November 12th, it will feature hundreds of classic and modern movies and shows, from animated Disney classics to Marvel Studios blockbusters to the entire Star Wars franchise. If you want to know more about the service ahead of its launch, be sure to check out our Disney+ primer.