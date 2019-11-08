Forget Black Friday: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are on sale right now – here are 3 great deals

The iPhone 11 is one of the hottest gadgets this holiday season, but Apple isn’t the place to go shopping for iPhone deals. The iPhone 11 might be more affordable than we imagined, starting at $699, but the Pro models are priced much higher, starting at $999 (11 Pro), and $1,099 (11 Pro Max). Thankfully, there are ways to score a cheaper iPhone 11 such as installment plans, upgrade programs, and trade-ins.

If that’s how you were planning to buy an iPhone 11 this year, then you absolutely should check out the following three iPhone 11 Black Friday deals. And the best part about it is that you don’t have to wait until November 29th to get them, as Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Target have early sales for Apple’s newest iPhones.

Best Buy – Save up to $500

Best Buy’s iPhone 11 deal is included in the company’s early Black Friday sale event, and it’s available right now.

What you need to do is choose an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, activate it on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and trade-in your existing phone. You can save up to $500 on the three phones. The deal is valid through November 10th and requires an in-store visit. It will then return on Black Friday.

Image Source: Best Buy

Sam’s Club – Save up to $650

Sam’s Club is hosting a special one-day sale on Saturday that includes a sweet deal on the iPhone 11 as well.

The deal is even better for those buyers who aren’t sure they want to trade-in their old phone. Sam’s Club will give you a $400 gift card per activation when purchasing an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max on an installment plan. Should you trade-in a relatively new phone — think 512GB Note 9, 256GB iPhone 8 Plus, or newer — you’ll be entitled an extra $250 Sam’s Club gift card on top of the $400 gift card from the activation.

Image Source: Sam's Club

Target – Save $200

Target’s iPhone 11 Black Friday promo is available right away as well, with the retailer offering buyers a $200 gift card with qualified activation.

It may seem like a worse deal than Best Buy or Sam’s Club, but that $200 gift card is guaranteed. Target’s pages also indicate it will reward you up to $500 for an iPhone 11 purchase with trade-in and new line activation. Target’s deal might make more sense for some buyers, especially RedCard holders looking to rake in savings, and customers who have already planned to make a few other Black Friday purchases at Target.

Image Source: Target

The fine print

The ideal way of buying a new phone on your own terms is to pay for it outright, or in installments, without worrying about any gymnastics required to get a better deal. But, again, it’s a lot cheaper to take advantage of these deals, especially if you were planning to buy an iPhone 11 on one of the major carriers.

As always, make sure you read the fine prints before you commit to any deal. Also, make sure you understand how you’ll receive the reward, whether it’s cash that can be used towards the purchase, gift cards, or monthly rebates. Also, hurry, as these are all early Black Friday promotions, and some end relatively soon.