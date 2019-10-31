Here are the best deals from Sam’s Club’s one-day early Black Friday sale

Remember last year when Sam’s Club kicked off Black Friday sales with a one-day event a few weeks before Black Friday? Well, the One Day Only event is back for another year, and it’s coming to you this Saturday.
Sales start on SamsClub.com at 12:01 AM EST on November 9th, with stores opening at 7:00 AM. But before you start planning your purchases, you should know that Sam’s Club memberships come in two varieties — Club ($45) and Plus ($100) — although only the latter will get you free shipping on most products.
Below, we’ve listed some of the most exciting deals from the sales event, complete with links to the planned discounts. You won’t see the lower prices, however, until November 9th when the sale kicks off:
Consoles and games
- $199 Xbox One S and Controller bundle (save $100)
- $199-$297.88 used Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite
TV
- $1,949 86-inch LG 4K UHD TV with $70 Sam’s Club Gift Card (save $200)
- $1,779 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $200)
- $749 75-inch LG 4K UHD TV with $70 Sam’s Club Gift Card (save $200)
- $549 70-inch Vizio 4K UHD TV (save $140)
- $979 65-inch Vizio Quantum X 4K UHD TV (save $420)
- $379 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (save $50)
- $399 55-inch Vizio Quantum X 4K UHD TV (save $30.77)
- $239 50-inch Vizio 4K UHD TV (save $50)
- $199.88 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV (members only)
Smartphones and tablets
- Up to $450 Sam’s Club gift card for Galaxy Note 10, S10, Note 9, or S9 purchase (and up to $250 back on Sam’s Club e-Gift Club with trade-in)
- Up to $400 Sam’s Club gift card for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max purchase (and up to $250 back on Sam’s Club e-Gift Club with trade-in)
- Up to $150 off select iPad models
- $229 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB (save $70)
Wearables
Laptops and Desktops
- $549 15.6-inch HP Touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $499 15.6-inch HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen laptop (save $400)
- $499 17.3-inch HP Touchscreen laptop (save $300)
As with all Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, we tend to focus on the tech deals, but you’ll find plenty of other discounts inside the full Sam’s Club catalog for the one-day sale.