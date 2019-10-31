Here are the best deals from Sam’s Club’s one-day early Black Friday sale

Remember last year when Sam’s Club kicked off Black Friday sales with a one-day event a few weeks before Black Friday? Well, the One Day Only event is back for another year, and it’s coming to you this Saturday.

Sales start on SamsClub.com at 12:01 AM EST on November 9th, with stores opening at 7:00 AM. But before you start planning your purchases, you should know that Sam’s Club memberships come in two varieties — Club ($45) and Plus ($100) — although only the latter will get you free shipping on most products.

Below, we’ve listed some of the most exciting deals from the sales event, complete with links to the planned discounts. You won’t see the lower prices, however, until November 9th when the sale kicks off:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Laptops and Desktops

As with all Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, we tend to focus on the tech deals, but you’ll find plenty of other discounts inside the full Sam’s Club catalog for the one-day sale.

