Sliding around in your office chair is all fun and games until you realize that you can’t actually slide whatsoever because you’re on a carpet. But in all seriousness, an office/desk chair on a carpet is a real-life oxymoron, and it’s probably not very safe, either. If you want to actually be able to move around on your chair a bit, you should get yourself an office chair mat. These mats not only protect your floor and the chair itself, but they can protect you from falling on your face. But this is one product that you shouldn’t cheap out on, as some lesser brands tend to curl up, crack, or become discolored after prolonged use. So for those looking for a high-quality, durable office chair mat, you’ve come to the right place — here are some of the best office chair mat deals out there right now.

Best Office Chair Mat for Carpets

For low and medium pile carpets, this Heavy Duty Carpet Chair Mat by DoubleCheck Products is a phenomenal option. Made of high-quality polycarbonate with dimensions of 36″ x 48″ x 1/8″, this durable mat comes shipped flat to preserve its shape. With a thickness of 1/8″, it’s actually one of the thickest mats on the market, and it’s transparent, so you can still see your beautiful carpet. This mat also features super grip backing, as it’s made with a studded underside that holds the mat firmly in place, and it’s completely phthalate-free and free from volatile toxic compounds to keep your indoor setup healthy and safe.

Best Office Chair Mat for Thick Carpets

Thicker carpets require a different chair mat altogether, such as this Floortex Cleartex Ultimat Polycarbonate Chair Mat for Carpets Over 1/2“. As you can see from its name, this 60″ x 48″ mat is designed specifically for carpets over 1/2” thick. It’s made with high-quality polycarbonate, which is essentially guaranteed to never crack, curl, discolor or smell. It’s totally transparent to preserve the aesthetic of your room and it’s smooth enough for an easy glide. It’s also waterproof, heat resistant, 100% recyclable, free from toxic chemicals and PVC, so it’s safe around children, pets, etc.

Best Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floors

Perhaps unsurprisingly, hardwood floors require a different type of office mat altogether. In other words, they’re definitely not interchangeable between surfaces. Luckily, this Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor by MuArts is a great alternative for those who want to protect their luxurious hardwood floor from chair-related scratches. With dimensions of 47″ x 35″ x 0.12″, this hardwood floor mat is transparent and thick, giving your floor some much-needed protection from skids and scratches. At around 9 pounds, it’s heavy and durable — especially for a hardwood floor mat — and it’s shipped flat to preserve its shape. To top it all off, the mat comes with a full 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support, making this a pretty safe purchase.