Samsung just confirmed the first Galaxy Fold 2 details

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold hasn’t been the massive success the Korean giant has envisioned, but it’s finally out there. Samsung can easily claim it was the first major smartphone vendor to ship a foldable phone in 2019 and does deserve some credit for taking the risk and pushing forward with the launch of a futuristic device well ahead of time. Foldable phones and laptops are certainly going to become more prevalent in the coming years, but the technology isn’t quite there yet — not to mention the sky-high price. Samsung will keep making foldable phones in the coming years, with recent reports saying that Samsung is planning a different foldable design. And the company just confirmed all those rumors, revealing that it essentially intends to launch a Galaxy Fold 2 device that will look just like a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 that’s folded in half.

The Galaxy Fold features two distinct displays, the foldable screen on the inside that expands into a tablet-sized display, and a smaller, external screen that lets you use the phone when it’s folded.

The next foldable phone, which may come as soon as next February, will look just like a 2019 all-screen hole-punch smartphone, Samsung revealed. The handset will probably feature a smaller display on the exterior to show notifications and other quick information.

Image Source: Samsung

Just like last year, Samsung unveiled the next foldable concept on stage at the 2019 edition of its Developer Conference. And just like last year, when Samsung soft-launched the Galaxy Fold, the company had little to say about the actual features of the upcoming phone. Samsung did run the following clip to show off its new foldable design concept:

It also revealed the various One UI 2 changes it plans for Android 10 devices, which include several little user interface tricks that will also accommodate the new foldable design:

What’s interesting to remember is that Motorola has planned a foldable phone launch event of its own. The 2019 Motorola Razr will be unveiled in a couple of weeks, and the phone will probably hit stores well before Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 launches. But Samsung can still claim that it was the first company in the world to confirm that it plans to bring flip phones back in the form of foldable handsets.

The Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever Samsung ends up calling its Razr-like device, might be unveiled early next year, alongside the Galaxy S11.