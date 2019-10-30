Best Food Processor

Certain kitchen appliances have the ability to cut a meal prep time in half. One of the most convenient products in this regard is the food processor. While people often mistake a food processor for a blender, they’re completely different appliances that are, of course, but useful in their own respective rights. Food processors have the ability to chop, mince, and slice items to perfection — much better than you or I could ever manage. So if you’re looking for a food processor that can facilitate some of your laborious cooking routines, look no further; there are plenty of great food processors that can seamlessly fit into your day-to-day. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

Best Overall Food Processor

Overall, you can’t do much better than the Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor — the gold standard of food processors. It comes with five multi-function discs and three stainless steel blades — with room to add more — along with two BPA-free processing bowls, a 16-cup large bowl, and a 2.5-cup small processing bowl. The blades, discs, and any other accessory can be stored in the convenient accessory storage box that is also included. The processor also features an extra-large chute (5.5 inches wide) that can fit most fruits and vegetables, thus eliminating any extensive pre-cutting, and an LCD display that displays a count up and count down auto timer for an easy-to-use and intuitive setup.

Most Versatile Food Processor

For a high-quality and versatile food processor, you should go with the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor, a do-it-all appliance that’s super convenient for a bunch of different kitchen-related tasks. This food processor does everything you need and more, whether it’s mix, chop, slice, shred, knead, emulsify, purée, or mixing dough. It’s made with an ultra-powerful 720-Watt motor and features a 14-cup Lexan work bowl, an extra-large feed tube and small and large pushers to help you prep large quantities fast and easy. The whole set comes with one standard slicing disc, a medium shredding disc, and a stainless steel chopping/mixing blade.

Best Food Processor on a Budget

If you’re looking for something a little bit more cost-effective, the Hamilton Beach (70730) Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper with Bowl Scraper is a great option. It comes with a special bowl scraper attachment to keep ingredients close to save you additional time. And despite its inexpensive price tag, it’s still powerful in its own right, maxing out at 450 Watts of power. It also features a large feed chute, a generous 10-cup capacity, two different speeds, and of course, the versatility to chop, slice, shred, mix, and purée.