Restaurant cake mix-up results in a bunch of very surprised, stoned customers

A group of funeral-goers in Germany found themselves getting very, very high after a cake mix-up at a restaurant threw a wrench in an otherwise somber day of mourning. The bizarre incident took place near the city of Rostock, with over a dozen members of a funeral party stopping by a local restaurant for cake and coffee.

The restaurant served the mourners and it wasn’t long before several of them began to feel odd, with some becoming dizzy and reporting nausea. As it turns out, the cake that they had been served was made with hash, and the customers were high as kites.

According to a report from the AP, the strange circumstance have a rather mundane explanation: A restaurant employee who makes the cake enlisted the help of her 18-year-old daughter, who proceeded to make two cakes. One of the cakes was made with hash while the other was not, and the mother mistakenly took the wrong cake to work and served it to customers.

A total of 13 of the cake-consuming mourners needed unspecified “medical treatment” as a result of their unwanted highs, but it doesn’t appear as though any lasting harm was done. The fact that those involved were all in the middle of a rather rough day makes the whole thing far less funny than it might otherwise be, but it’s the restaurant worker’s 18-year-old daughter that might end up feeling worse than all of them.

Marijuana (and, obviously, hash produced using marijuana) is illegal for recreational use in Germany. According to police, an investigation is underway, with cops interested in knowing how this hash-laden treat was created in the first place. Law enforcement will surely want to know where the hash came from, though it’s unclear if she is facing any charges at the moment.