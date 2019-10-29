Best Mandoline Slicer

Meal prepping is a great way to stay on top of your portion control and diet while still having fun during cooking. If you’re trying to get healthier, you’re certainly eating plenty of fruits and vegetables. Chopping away multiple times a week can be exhausting and can get your fingers nicked or cut. Why don’t you take away the hassle of cutting up your vegetables? With a mandoline slicer, you’ll be able to get perfectly sliced produce without much effort at all. Nowadays, there are a ton of different machines that will handle all sorts of cutting tasks and we’ve highlighted some of the best on the market. So grab any of these slicers below, pick your blade, and get ready to meal prep.

Most Versatile Mandoline Slicer

For those looking for a machine that can provide a ton of flexibility when it comes to cooking, look no further than the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Mandoline Slicer Dicer. With razor sharp blades, you’ll have an easy time slicing your food. This mandoline slicer can perform seven different tasks in the kitchen, thanks to the different blades you can change. There are two types of dicing blades, large and small, a spiral blade, a ribbon blade, a straight cut blade, a cheese grater and a julienne blade. All the blades are rust-resistant and stainless steel. There’s a 1.2-quart pan underneath the slicer to catch all your food.

Best Adjustable Mandoline Slicer

If you want to vary up the thickness of your cuts, then you can opt for the Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Slicer. You’ll get five changeable blades to give you different kinds of cuts and you can adjust the thicknesses of those cuts with the turn of a simple dial. The blades are made from German engineering, are ultra-sharp and from 420-grade hardened, surgical, stainless steel. This patented design is in the shape of a V so you’re always slicing downward, keeping your fingers safe. It comes with a slicer blade, a wavy blade, a shredder, a coarse shredder and a grater.

Best Mandoline Slicer for Safety

The Prep Naturals Adjustable Mandoline Slicer is concerned for your hands’ safety. That’s why it comes with a finger guard and a protective glove, so your hands are out of harm’s way. This 3-in-1 machine can ribbon cut or julienne cut in both medium and thin strips. It also comes with a bonus spiralizer, so you can make your very own zoodles at home. You can adjust the thickness with a flick of a switch and the non-slip base keeps it anchored to your countertop. The tray that catches your food is removable and cleaning it is simple.