Best Teeth Whitening Powder

Typically, when you think about brushing your teeth, you think about using toothpaste. But for a deeper, cleaner, and all-natural whitening, you’re going to want to opt for teeth whitening powder. Yes, you read that correctly — it’s powder, not a paste. There are various teeth whitening powders on the market that not only have the ability to make those pearly whites, well, pearly white, but they can also eliminate bad breath, strengthen your teeth, and restore enamel. If you’re thinking about making the switch, you’re in luck — there are plenty of different brands of teeth whitening powder to choose from. But which ones, you ask, are the best? Let’s take a look.

Best Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

Activated charcoal teeth powder is a natural and proven method when it comes to whitening your teeth. Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder by One Living Earth is amongst the best iterations of whitening powder you can get, period. It is made in the USA with all-natural ingredients like the aforementioned activated coconut charcoal, California bentonite clay, and the anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidative sodium bicarbonate. It’s super adept at removing stains caused by coffee, tea, smoking, or wine, and the activated charcoal also serves as a strong breath deodorizer. If you’re still not sold on this new method of teeth cleaning, One Living Earth offers a 100% risk-free guarantee, which essentially means they’re betting on themselves here.

Best Tooth Powder for Your Gums

Naturally, most people who strive to keep their teeth healthy and white also want to keep their gums strong, too. If you’re looking for a teeth whitening powder that can do both, the POWER MINT Tooth Powder by Frau Fowler is your best bet. Not only does this powder give your teeth a soft polishing effect for removing stains and remineralize teeth with calcium, strontium, and other key minerals, but it can restore enamel and your strengthen gums for an all-around healthy mouth. It also nips bad breath in the bud with high alkalinity levels to keep bacteria from ever entering the mouth in the first place. This natural, fluoride-free tooth powder is scientifically proven to be a long-lasting, more effective alternative to toothpaste, and you’re guaranteed to notice, too.

Best Teeth Whitening Powder to Strengthen Teeth

If you want a teeth whitening powder that also promotes strong chompers, this Dirty Mouth Organic Tooth Powder from Primal Life Organics is an awesome choice. Packed with essential trace minerals that can maintain your teeth in a clean, natural, and paleo-friendly way, this organic teeth whitening powder gently polishes your teeth to keep them feeling cleaner, stronger and white. It’s made with a simple blend of three earthen clays, aluminum-free baking soda, and essential oils. The powder also contains absolutely no fluoride, and it’s completely non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free.