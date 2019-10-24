Best Ironing Board

If you’re like me, you hate having to look at every individual tag when you’re doing laundry. “Machine Wash Cold with Like Colors” or “Tumble Dry Low” start to blend together after a while. But one that you can’t mistake is the little iron symbol which means you need to lay it flat to iron. Whether you need to cool iron or just straighten up your clothes to get the wrinkles out, you’ll need somewhere to lay your shirts or pants flat. An ironing board is a perfect place for this, since it’s cushioned and provides you with the proper dimensions to work out those tough wrinkles. If you’re in the market for a solid iron, then you’re obviously in the market for an ironing board as well and we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at some of the best of the best for any type of living situation.

Best Standing Ironing Board

When one thinks of a traditional ironing board, they think of one that stands on its own. The Brabantia Ironing Board with Solid Steam Iron Rest is a great example of one. With a wide top board, you’ll have plenty of room to iron. It measures 49″ x 18″ with a 0.98″ ivory frame. It’s adjustable to four different heights (30-38 inches) and is extra wide and ergonomic. It locks into place when it’s open and then folds up and locks again, keeping it closed when you’re trying to store it. There are seven different fun patterns of cushion to choose from.

Best Tabletop Ironing Board

For those who don’t have the storage capacity for a large standing ironing board, there’s the Honey-Can-Do Tabletop Ironing Board. This is perfect for apartments and dorm rooms, as it checks in at 32″ x 12″ x 6.1″. The portable ironing board provides a sturdy and spacious area to handle all your ironing needs. There are small legs that extend outward, so you can rest it on the table and prop it up without a problem. It includes a metal iron rest to prevent scorching. It’s collapsible and can easily store under a bed or in a closet. Constructed of wood and cloth, it includes a pad and aqua blue cover.

Best Hanging Ironing Board

Providing even easier storage, the Household Essentials 144222 Over the Door Small Ironing Board helps you out in a pinch. This space-saving over the door ironing board features self-close technology and a built-in U hanger hook to store the iron. It has a sturdier design with support feet that keep the board stable while it’s open and also helps to protect the door. The kit comes with hooks that will fit standard or commercial doors, as well as a cover and a pad. The ironing surface is 42″ long and 14″ wide.