Looking for some new apps to spice up your relationship with your iPhone or iPad? Don’t worry, we’ll help you keep things fresh. We sifted through hundreds of discounted iOS apps on Wednesday to find the seven best ones that are now free downloads. These are all limited-time deals that could end at any time though, so hurry up or you might miss them.

Easy Translation

Normally $8.99.

Easy Translation, as its name suggests, is an easy to use yet powerful full-text translation tool for iPhone users. With support of around 32 languages, this top-of-the-line app, offers the best possible translation for your text. ::MAIN FEATURES:: – Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Input your text by typing or speaking.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– The app can read aloud both source and target texts. An Internet connection is required. ::SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:: – Arabic

– Basque

– Catalan

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Spanish

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Make your life easier and get your copy now.

Metadata

Normally $1.99.

Metadata is an image metadata viewer for creative professionals on the go. Simply choose an image from your photo library and view the image metadata in a beautiful card based layout. Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR or create images in your favourite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, Location data and device information. You can use Drag and Drop on your iPad to import images from the Photos App, Files, Safari or any other app that supports image drag and drop.

Just Talk!

Normally $8.99.

Just Talk is a simple, yet powerful voice to text app that allows you to convert your speech into text in a matter of seconds. :: KEY FEATURES :: – Translate your speech into more than 40 languages.

– Send emails, texts and WhatsApp messages directly from the app.

– Tweet.

– Copy your text to use in other apps.

– Beautiful and minimalistic design. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: – Arabic

– Czech

– Danish

– English (UK)

– English (US)

– English (Australia)

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Chinese (Hong Kong)

– Japanese

– Korean

– French (France)

– French (Canada)

– Dutch (Netherlands)

– Finnish

– German

– Greek

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Italian

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Romanian

– Russian

– Portuguese (Brazil)

– Portuguese (Portugal)

– Spanish (Spain)

– Spanish (Mexico)

– Catalan

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Just Talk uses very advanced speech recognition technology that requires an internet connection. Just Talk is the app you’ve been waiting for, and it’s finally here!

InstantGrid

Normally $1.99.

InstantGrid is a quick and powerful image editing tool for social media, allowing you to correct and add effects to your images in just a few taps. InstantGrid has a number of tools to choose from, including Grid, Panorama, Rotate and Watermark. The Grid tool is a quick and easy way to create Instagram grids from your photos in 3 steps.

1. Just upload a photo.

2. Select from one of the three grid modes – 3×1, 3×2 or 3×3

3. Move your photo to the perfect position and save to photos.

You can then upload your photos to Instagram and show of your beautiful photos in full screen. The Panorama tool allows you to cut your Panorama photos into 3 images, ready to upload to Instagram’s multi-select feature to swipe through your panoramas in their full glory. The Watermark tool allows you to upload a custom watermark image and add it to your social media photos in a single tap. With a range of three locations and sizes to choose from, adding your signature to your photos couldn’t be easier! Add watermarks to your images without leaving the Photos app with just a single tap using the InstantGrid Photos Extension.

mySolar – Build your Planets

Normally $2.99.

Play as a God, build your own solar. Roaming the universe to collect GP (God point) and MP (Mass point) to grow your solar. Defeat all emery solars, absorb their resources. Freely build your dream planets.

IQ Test – What’s my IQ?

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test™ With Solutions! Like a Job Interview Available for iPad and iPhone.

Two Tests… – 39 Questions to get your IQ! With Solutions! – 33 Questions to get your IQ! With Solutions! NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only. Try it.

Area Codes

Normally $0.99.

• Quickly lookup an area code

• Search for a city to see what area codes it has

• Covers North America, including the US, Canada, Caribbean, and US territories

• No network connection required

