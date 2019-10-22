After digging through hundreds of different iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale on Tuesday, we came up with a list of what we believe are the six best ones that have dropped to free. Remember though, these are all limited-time sales that could be over at any moment, so definitely hurry up and grab anything that looks appealing before the price jumps back up.

Hatch: Mindfulness & Focus

Normally $1.99.

**2018 AND 2019 New Apps We Love** – Apple Hatch is a mindfulness platform designed to encourage students and their families to take screen breaks and focus on other being more productive. Users set their timers in five-minute increments, which starts the process of hatching an egg with a mystery creature inside. Once it’s started, you can’t close the app or run another app. If you do, their egg will crack and you’ll lose the creature inside. At the end of the timer, the egg hatches and the mystery creature is revealed. There are many elite, legendary, and limited edition species to keep users engaged and hatching throughout the day. WHAT’S IT FOR? Parents

– HOMEWORK Help your kid stay on-task and focused when doing their homework, providing incentive to stay away from distracting social media apps.

– READING It’s hard for all of us to stay focused on reading with a phone nearby; use Hatch to break the habitual phone checking cycle.

– TECH MODERATION There are plenty of tools to limit tech usage. Add a daily Hatch session to your arsenal for a positive reinforcement approach. Students

– Stay on-task while studying or doing assignments.

– Keep a record of your ‘phone breaks’ and what you accomplished, to reinforce healthy tech habits.

– Listen to dope Lo-Fi Hip Hop (courtesy @CollegeMusic) beats while you study (available ONLY while running a Hatch session, for extra motivation). Meditation

– Not ready for the commitment of a full-on guided meditation session yet? Get started by putting your phone down for an hour, and use hatch to make sure you stay on-track.

– Make note of how each session made you feel, and review your past sessions using the Timeline feature anytime you need a little extra motivation. HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Set a timer for as long as you like (start small).

2. Enter a goal for the session (it helps, trust us).

3. Don’t leave Hatch (your DMs can wait).

4. If you succeed, you’ll get a weird creature!

Download Hatch: Mindfulness & Focus

Breathing Zone

Normally $3.99.

Discover Mindfulness, one breath at a time. ● Integrates with Apple’s Health app to record your completed breathing sessions Mindful Minutes. ● Time: “Calm yourself with Breathing Zone.”

● Harvard Health: “When you find yourself under stress, Breathing Zone can help.”

● Bloomberg: “The breathing trick that can make you more productive.”

● New York Magazine: “Sometimes the fastest way to combat anxiety or an oncoming panic attack is just to remember to breathe. I like Breathing Zone for its simplicity.”

● Self Magazine: “Just inhale. Then exhale. Download the Breathing Zone app for guided exercises.”

● Huffington Post: “An effective guide to mindful breathing.”

● LifeHacker: “Breathing Zone Guides you towards slower breathing to help reduce stress.”

● Fox News: “Breathing Zone simply trains you to slow down your breathing. In the process you calm down and relieve stress.”

● MacWorld: “If you slow your breathing, it can relax you; but it’s not easy to do this on your own, but Breathing Zone can help.”

● Gigaom: “Go beyond the basics and analyze your breathing patterns via your iPhone’s microphone with this app.”

● PoductivityBytes: “This app’s signature feature is the ability to analyze how you normally breathe in order to suggest the best routine for you.”

● University of Sydney: “Breathing Zone provides guidance on slow breathing.”

● Nursing Standard: “Breathing Zone offers simple guided breathing exercises, that are a useful introduction to the health benefits of slower, therapeutic breathing.”

● One Medical: “Therapeutic breathing benefits your brain and mood, and can actually help decrease your heart rate and lower high blood pressure. Breathing Zone offers detailed instructions and a Breathing Analyzer to measure your breathing rate.”

● AppAdvice: “Relax your mind and body in as little as 5 minutes with these doctor recommended breathing exercises.”

● HealthTap: “103 Doctors recommend this app.”

Download Breathing Zone

Tadaa SLR

Normally $3.99.

Now you can shoot SLR quality photos wherever you are! 1. Shoot

2. Focus

3. Tadaa! Tadaa SLR brings you THE BEST depth-of-field and bokeh on the App Store. Join the millions of photographers who create their best work using “Tadaa” and “Tadaa SLR” today! Your Photos are Awesome!

Download Tadaa SLR

Birthday Countdown Reminder

Normally $0.99.

Work/learning is too busy to forget the birthday of family and friends?

Now let us help you organize it.

Never ever miss out on Birthday of your most dearest people in your life.

Birthday Countdown is a free tool to remember all your loved ones birthday and to become a first wisher. Features:

– Timely reminder, smart sorting

– Beautiful greeting card wishes (private customized)

– Lock screen widget (convenient and quick) Companionship is the longest confession.

With Birthday Countdown never miss out your dearest birthday.

Wish you have a long-lasting relationship and friendship, and a happy life:)

Download Birthday Countdown Reminder

PoketoRoketo

Normally $0.99.

Welcome to PoketoRoketo! A fun vintage feeling space arcade game! Complete for the top spot in our Game Center leaderboard. Blast away asteroids whilst the difficulty increases as you play with a few fun surprises built in! Manage gun temperature to avoid over heating. -On jan 1st 2017 whoever is in the #1 spot on all time leaderboard will win a real piece of meteorite. See our webpage for details! – Designed by a small developer, no in app purchases you get the complete game with any updates included. – Challenge increases as you play – Beautifully simple game play and design – Challenge friends on Apple’s Game Center – Randomized play, never the same game twice – Built in Game Center achievements for you to unlock Programming: Christopher L. Van

Art: Kelsey Keefe

Music: Mark Gavin

Download PoketoRoketo

Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera

Normally $1.99.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories, Cuji Photo is a random film camera, analog film camera with film defects localized exposure and light leakage effects, make your own special photographs hazy atmosphere and feeling, showing a distinct uniqueness, just like back to the 80s. — KEY FEATURES

• Analog imperfect flaws to make your photography more perfect!

• most vintage and emotional Photography in a whole new way!

• This is not to be missed photographers leaked app!

Download Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera