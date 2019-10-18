On the lookout for some nifty new apps to try on your iPhone or iPad? We’ve got you covered… and you won’t need to spend a dime if you hurry. We sifted through hundreds of iOS apps on Friday morning to find the best of the bunch that are on sale for free. There’s no telling when these deals might end though, so definitely get in on the action while you still can.

TimeShutter – Daily Selfies

Normally $0.99.

Ever wondered if you can take photos every day/week/month, and stack them into a time-lapse animation? Selfie, weight loss, babies, or home remodeling project, TimeShutter is the best tool for them all! You get perfect alignment with a guideline overlay. Recently added new features: Unlock private albums with FaceID/TouchID/Passcode; Camera count down timer; Taking photos with volume button; 3D touch shortcut. See what our long-time users say about us: “I’ve been using TimeShutter for over four years now, it’s probably my favorite iPhone App.” Sebastian K. “I was using [redacted] to take in process pictures of my art, but yours is wayyy better. And the simple clean design just tops it off.” Steve T, Artist . “Love your app. Been looking for such apps for taking site photos at the same spot for a long time. ” Jeffrey Y, Architect. “I love the app. It is much better than the alternatives!” Jon L. “Great app for pregnant womens!” “I used this to document the first year of my son’s life and the video turned out beautifully. I’m continuing to use it for year two. Simple, intuitive, works as it should. ” RiskVsReward “My daily photo project is easier than ever with the alignment guide overlay while taking the photo, plus adjustment feature, multiple albums, and gif and video exports at three speeds.” “This is one of the best time lapse apps I could find, and does everything I needed to do in a very simple way.” “Any sort of transition or passage of time you want to document quickly and conveniently on your device is a good candidate for TimeShutter. “ “I used this app to make a time lapse animation of myself between haircuts, and am thinking of other uses. This app makes it super easy with a guide from the first frame and recurring reminders. Very well made.” Features: – Capture changes over time with guideline overlay assistance.

– Set any specific reference photo, or always use the previous one.

– Time-lapse preview with drag gesture.

– Precise adjustment & crop anytime with two-finger gestures.

– Multiple album support, capture yourself, babies, puppies, blooming flowers, and anything interesting in one place.

– Customizable daily, weekly, or monthly reminders.

– Export & share in video or GIF format.

Download TimeShutter – Daily Selfies

Star Rover – Stargazing Guide

Normally $1.99.

Do you love the starry night? Do you want to know everything in the sky? Star Rover is the fantastic planetarium for your iPhone and iPod touch. Just hold up your iPhone and Star Rover will tell you exactly what you are pointing at. Star Rover determines your location automatically. You’ll see the stars, moon, planets, constellations in their proper place from your current location. As you move your iPhone, the star map updates in real time. Star Rover makes the virtual sky a gorgeous view. You can see star twinkling, beautiful nebulae, occasional meteor and even sunset glow in the evening. Star Rover is very easy to use. You can simply change the sky view in settings and use Quick Find for everything you want to know in the night sky. Star Rover lets you set your location manually so you can see the sky from any part of the world. It also lets you travel to the future or the past and see the sky on different dates and times. If you are planning for a solar eclipse, this is the app you need. Features – Over 120,000 stars.

– All 88 constellations with beautiful artworks.

– Planets and their moons with stunning graphics.

– Moon phases.

– Real images of Messier objects.

– Sky objects information.

– Realistic Milky Way.

– Equatorial and azimuthal grids.

– Sky view underneath the horizon.

– Visual magnitude adjustment.

– Manually time & date setting.

– Manually location setting.

– Quick Find.

– Point and view (iPhone only, compass support required).

Download Star Rover – Stargazing Guide

Word Keeper – Writing Tracker

Normally $5.99.

Word Keeper – the best writers’ statistics tool for iPhone and iPad . Improve your writing habits and get more writing done, one session at a time.“ […] this app is priceless to me. It is so motivating and so stinking helpful! I only wish I had found it sooner in my writing career!!” – bookaholic121“ […] I like keeping track of my writing sessions, it makes me feel more productive and it’s actually easier to get down to those brass tacks when I know I can be productive.” – Percandri ======================

FEATURES

====================== DAILY TASKS

A home screen with all your tasks for the day listed for an easy, at-a-glance overview. IN -DEPTH STATISTICS

More than 30+ detailed statistics about each project to help satisfy your inner nerd.TIMERUse the timer to help you focus on writing, and see how much time you spend on projects. SESSION DETAILS

Keep notes for each session. See your writing speed and location, time and hours, and your word count. WRITING PHASES

Keep track of more than just your writing progress. Tag entries as Research, Outlining, Writing, or Editing and track your statistics for each phase. GREAT SUPPORT

We pride ourselves on connecting with our users. Have a problem? Contact us! We promise your message will not end up in an e-mail box and forgotten.

Download Word Keeper – Writing Tracker

Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds+

Normally $0.99.

Finally, Live Wallpaper on your iPhone! 100+ beautifully designed moving wallpapers to choose from. Live wallpaper for Lock Screen only works on iPhone 6s, 7, 8 and X From christmas trees, aquariums, coral reefs with sharks, fireplaces, candle lights, beautiful beaches and living landscapes to geometric patterns, there is something for everyone. Swipe between the wallpapers to save the ones you would like to use to your Camera Roll. From there simply take the same steps you normally do to make regular photos your lockscreen and/or wallpaper. How to set as a live lock screen wallpaper:

+ Simply swipe between Live Wallpapers

+ Touch the photo to play animation fully

+ If you like a particular live wallpaper, press the save button to save it to your Photo’s app Camera Roll

+ To set as a live wallpaper for your lock screen press the action button and select wallpaper action

+ For best quality, please zoom out the picture because it is slightly zoomed in by default

+ If you touch the lock screen it will play your selected live wallpaper

Download Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds+

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app.

Download Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera

1Contact Pro

Normally $1.99.

1Contact Pro is smart contact manager application which helps you manage, backup, clean your contacts easily and quickly. Main features:

1. Manage Contacts: Add, edit, delete, search contacts easily 2. Clean Contacts: Delete missing information contacts, unnecessary contacts quickly. 3. Find/Merge Duplicate Contacts: Find and merge all duplicate contacts or similar contacts by name, phone number or email address. 4. Backup Contacts: Safely backup your contacts to local storage or Cloud service so you can restore your address book at any time you want. 5. Share, Send multiple contacts via Email, SMS and more…

Download 1Contact Pro