Best Balance Board

Sometimes, at-home exercises are the best exercises. You’d be surprised at how effective pull-ups, push-ups and sit-ups can be, especially when you don’t have the time and/or money for a gym membership. One tool that is also both inexpensive and highly productive is the balance board. While it’s made primarily to strengthen your core, it’s also great at improving your everyday balance, coordination and muscle tone. For those not familiar with the nuances of a balance board, it’s not too hard to get a hang of — so long as you find the right one. Here, we’ll look at the best balance boards for your at-home exercise routine, and you’ll likely be surprised at the difference it makes in just a few short weeks.

Best Wooden Balance Board

The most common balance boards are that of the wooden sort. If you’re looking for a classic wooden balance board, look no further than the Yes4All Wooden Wobble Balance Board. Made with a 15.75-inch diameter to comfortably fit both feet, this premium wooden balance board can hold weight up to 300 pounds. It features 360 degrees of rotational ability and up to 15 tilting degrees, so you can perform a variety of drills from different angles with ease. Its compact nature and portable design make it great for at-home gyms or as an exercise tool on the go. You can even use it at the office where you can place it under your desk for on-the-fly core workouts.

Most Versatile Balance Board

If you’re looking for something with a bit more versatility, the Simply Fit Board is another great choice. This isn’t your average “As Seen on TV” exercise gimmick — it’s an effective tool for burning fat while increasing muscle and overall core strength. It’s made with high-quality ABS engineering plastic that’s both lightweight and durable, as it supports up to 400 pounds. The board is designed with an anti-slip surface for your safety, which allows you to perform a variety of different workouts like squats, planks, triceps pushbacks and more, making it a highly versatile addition to your pre-existing exercise routine.

Best Balance Board for Physical Therapy

For those whose main focus is physical therapy/recovery, the Airex Balance Pad is the way to go. It’s made with an ultra-soft specialty foam that is designed to restore motor skills and balance while increasing strength, stamina and coordination. The board itself comes with a 90-day guarantee, so if you’re not super satisfied or not seeing the desired results, you can return it hassle-free. However, chances are, this won’t be the case.