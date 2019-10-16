Southwest fare sale is offering flights as low as $39, but you have to act fast

Well, this one is a surprise. Southwest Airlines just launched its annual winter sale a few weeks ago and kicked off a mad scramble for travelers to grab the ultra-low fares — which were discounted all the way down to $49 in some cases — before the multi-day sale ended. But if you missed out, don’t worry.

You’ve now got another chance to potentially grab an even better deal, as the Dallas-based low-cost carrier has kicked off yet another flash sale. One for which you’ve only got until Thursday night, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time to act.

This is the sale page you can use to search for discounted fares. As always with these promotions from the carrier, some limitations exist and rules to be aware of. In this case, blackout dates apply, and 14-day advance purchase is required for travel within the continental US, while 21-day advance purchase is required for all other travel. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid between November 5 through December 5, and January 13 through March 5, 2020, while international travel is valid beginning November 5 through December 11, and then January 7 through March 5, 2020.

To get a sense of some of the cheap fares that can be had as part of this promotion: For only $49, you could fly one-way from Atlanta to Nashville. The $39 fares we mentioned above can be had for inter-island Hawaii travel. Additionally, $91 will score you a one-way flight from Chicago’s Midway airport to La Guardia in New York City, and if you’re looking for international deals, travelers can fly roundtrip from Los Angeles to Los Cabos for less than $320. Speaking of Los Angeles, if you’re looking to do some gambling you could score a one-way to Las Vegas from the City of Angels for only $59 — but, again, act fast, because these deals go away late Thursday night.