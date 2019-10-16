Best Pastry Display Stand

Planning and executing a bridal or baby shower can be time-consuming and exhausting. What flower arrangements should we get? What should the invitations look like? If you’re struggling to plan for a large event, such a shower, party or even a wedding, you can make one part of the equation simple. Displaying your desserts and food on a decorative stand will give it a professional presentation and make it easy for guests to grab some nourishment. Whether it’s cupcakes, bars, eclairs or another kind of mini dessert, you can put them out and forget about them, knowing they look amazing. If you’re trying to decide what to do for your event, let us help you. Check out our selections below for some of the best pastry display stands and cross that portion of your to-do list off.

Best Round and Tiered Display

For a party platter that will stay standing even while completely full, look no further than the Jusalpha 4 Tier Acrylic Glass Round Cake Stand. Made from food-grade acrylic, you’ll be able to display your desserts beautifully and safely. It can hold up to 32 three-inch cupcakes on its four tiers, which check in at 6″, 8″, 10″ and 12″ respectively. There are four acrylic rods that attach to the base to heighten the stand from the ground. Each edge is rounded and polished and they are guaranteed to be properly cut and finished.

Best Square and Tiered Display

If a square plate is more to your liking, then pick up the YestBuy 4 Tier Maypole Square Wedding Party Tree Tower. Each level is 4.7″ apart in height, so you’ll have plenty of room to stack cupcakes on this tray. The acrylic rod with screws going up the middle provides stability and each tier can be removed, depending on what kind of display you’d like. Each acrylic plate can be assembled freely and each one of them is 4mm in thickness. It can hold up to 12 pounds of desserts.

Best Cake Stand

Whether you want to use it for displaying or icing a cake (or both), we’ll let you decide when you have the Kootek 11 Inch Rotating Cake Turntable. The platform rotates either clockwise or counterclockwise, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a lefty or a righty. The hidden ball bearings turn smoothly so you can design the cake you want easily. It comes with two icing spatulas to make layered cakes a real possibility, as well as a decorating comb and a icing smoother. It is 11 inches in diameter and three inches tall, so after you’re done making the cake, you can proudly show it off.