The 15 most-watched shows this week on major streamers like Netflix

The fourth and final season of Mike Schur’s NBC comedy The Good Place debuted last month, three years after its 2016 premiere and after pulling off an admirable feat over its string of seasons.

The show made an enjoyable, successful comedy out of heady stuff like ethics and the question of what happens after you die, thus adding a quirky ensemble drama to NBC’s lineup topped by Ted Danson and Kristen Bell that also dealt with other potentially thorny, existential questions, like — what does it mean to be a good person? How does one go about pursuing that ideal?

It’s proven a durable enough hit that The Good Place also did something else unexpected in recent days: Netflix’s Unbelievable has been the reigning champ for the last several weeks now in terms of what streaming viewers are watching the most of. Streaming search engine Reelgood, each week, takes a look at its users’ behavior and activity and preparers a ranking of the top 15 most-watched shows across the major streaming platforms — and between October 8-14, The Good Place managed to squeak past Unbelievable to claim the top spot.

Perhaps people are desperate for something a bit more lighthearted. To counter the news, the heavy atmosphere of the times, whatever. The Good Place certainly fits that bill, in its way. And if you check out the full list below, just run down the top 10 series that users streamed this week across the major sources like Netflix and Amazon. Not too much in that list that’s lighthearted, eh?

Which is not to say it’s not great content. Peaky Blinders, we’ve argued repeatedly, is one of the most fantastic TV series from any source that’s out right now. Do yourself a favor and check it out if you haven’t yet. Meanwhile, here’s the full top 15 list of the shows that Reelgood users watched the most of over the past week: