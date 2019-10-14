Best Leaf Bag

While the autumn aesthetic can be mesmerizing for some, for others, it’s simply a sign of more lawn work. Anybody with a front lawn knows that falling leaves are really only ideal for two things — artsy photographs and child’s play. Oh, and maybe a bad back from raking and bagging them. Speaking of bagging leaves, now that fall is upon us, it’s probably time for you to start stocking up on bags for the next few weeks. If you’re sick of using paper leaf bags or environment-unfriendly plastic garbage bags, you might want to consider going in a different direction. Fortunately, there is a variety of alternatives available for your lawn. Here, we’ll go through some of the best leaf bags available on the web, and maybe — just maybe — your fall yard work won’t be so bad. Hey, at least it’s good exercise, right?

Best Reusable Leaf Bag

Environmental enthusiasts, rejoice — you can help save the trees (and/or the ocean) with this GardenMate 3-Pack of Reusable Garden Waste Bags. These water and tear-resistant bags are perfect for any outdoor clean ups but work especially well when raking and collecting leaves. They’re made with polypropylene woven fabric and water-repellent PE coating for strong durability. Each bag comes with easy-to-grip carrying handles that are reinforced with double-stitched webbing and features a generous 72 gallons of capacity.

Best Collapsible Leaf Bag

Those looking for something they can store without taking up space, the Fiskars 394050-1004 Kangaroo Collapsible Container Gardening Bag is a great choice. This reusable bag differs from the first set, due to its fold-up nature. The bag utilizes internal springs that allow it to pop for use. At full size, each bag contains dimensions of 1.25″ x 22.8″ x 23.75″, yet they can fold to three inches for easy storage. They’re pretty versatile as well, as you can use them to house a multitude of things like leaves, grass clippings and yard waste. You can even use it as a temporary storage bin if need be.

Best Leaf Bag Holder

Admittedly, it can be tough to change your methods after years of the same routine. If you don’t plan on changing up your raking habits any time soon, you should at least try to make your life a little bit easier. The Bag Butler Lawn and Leaf Trash Bag Holder will stand your plastic or paper bags up straight and keep them open for your convenience, thus eliminating perhaps the most annoying aspect of raking. This is particularly helpful on a windy day where there’s virtually no chance of keeping your bag open by yourself. It fits anywhere between 30-42 gallons of leaves and can be used either upright or on its side. Thanks to this useful tool, you can fill leaf bags in under a minute, making your yard work that much more bearable. This convenient device works best with plastic bags, but it can also fit most paper bags, albeit with a much tighter fit.