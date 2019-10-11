New Pixel 4 leak highlights the phone’s signature features

Four more days. That’s it, that’s how long we all have to wait until the Pixel 4 leaks go away. The new Google phone launches on October 15th, and will likely hit stores in the coming weeks, but the phone is hardly a secret. Not only did we see every little feature detailed in thorough leaks, because someone, somewhere, has been selling Pixel 4 prototypes to YouTubers, but Google had already confirmed the phone’s signature features. If you’ve been following along the Pixel 4 leaks, you already know what they are, and you’d have an easy time recognizing them in the following Pixel 4 press renders that were just leaked.

The images, posted online by well-known leaker Evan Blass show the phone in various life-style shots, the kind we’ll probably see on Google’s Pixel 4 landing pages — let’s check them out.

Design and colors

Image Source: Twitter

The Pixel 4’s design is already official, thanks to Google’s teasers. The image above shows the Pixel 4’s rear-facing dual-lens camera system that resembles the iPhone 11’s. Also, the photo image shows one of the Pixel 4’s colors. In addition to white, the Pixel 4 is expected to be available in black, orange, yellow, pink, green, and blue.

Camera

Image Source: Twitter

The Pixel 4’s primary camera will deliver several new features, including a Dual Exposure Camera Controls trick. As you can see in the image above, you’ll have access to three sliders when taking pictures. The one on the bottom handles zoom, thanks to that secondary telephoto camera on the back. Then, on the right side we have two more sliders, one for managing light (above) and one for shading (below).

3D Face unlock

Image Source: Twitter

This man is probably unlocking the Pixel 4 with his face. Well, either that or he’s video chatting. But since 3D Face unlock is a confirmed signature feature of the handset, I’m more inclined to believe the image above is meant to conceptualize the whole 3D face recognition feature. It’s just like the Face ID feature that Apple introduced two years ago, only it comes two years later.

Motion Sense

Image Source: Twitter

What the person in this image is doing is waving her hand from left to right to skip the song. The Soli chip placed in the upper left corner of that big top bezel picks up the movement and turns into action on the screen. But, if you’re holding the phone in your left hand like that, performing any sort of Jedi mind trick to skip the song seems unnecessary when you can quickly press the button. Motion Sense is Google’s most daring risk ever for the Pixel series, and a feature not available on any other phone — well, others have similar gestures controls, but they don’t use radar. Sadly, the leaks so far revealed we’re looking at a lot of waving. And that’s about it.