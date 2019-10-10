David Harbour thinks Hopper is alive, but the ‘Stranger Things’ creators won’t tell him

With Stranger Things 4 confirmed, we still have no idea whether or not Hopper is alive. We didn’t see him die during the finale of season 3, although his death was very much implied. At the same time, the Duffer Brothers gave us hope that he might have survived the ordeal in an unexpected post-credits scene — and fans already have theories on what might have happened.

Interestingly enough, David Harbour has no idea what happens, but he thinks Hopper made it out alive. Having direct access to the Duffers, he called the show’s creators to ask them about Hopper… while taping Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Harbour, who will host the next episode of SNL, talked with Meyers about his Stranger Things character during a segment on the show earlier this week. It’s unlikely for anyone involved in big shows such as Stranger Things to actually reveal anything about what’s going to happen next in the series. Still, Hopper told Meyers that he believes his character survived.

“I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice,” he said. “He’s a jerk, and, like, he also needs to pay for that in some way.” Harbour then addressed the credits scene at the end of season 3, saying that “there’s this thing where it’s ‘the American,’ you know? And I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American.’ And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

The whole thing is hilarious as it is, but then Harbour asked Meyers if he wanted to call the Duffers. The actor pulled out his iPhone and decided to FaceTime the Duffers while taping the show. The brothers answered, and Harbour asked them directly, “Am I dead? Is Hopper dead?” to the delight of the audience.

The Duffers got out of that one by telling everyone they’re “still figuring it out,” which is really the best non-answer they could have given. The whole thing could be just a joke for late night. At the same time, it feels so genuine that it might have happened on the spur of the moment. You can see it in full below:

Stranger Things 4 doesn’t have a release date yet. All we know is that we’re not in Hawkins anymore.