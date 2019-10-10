Animation discovered in new iOS 13.2 beta points to unreleased AirPods feature

Rumors continue to circulate that Apple is planning to introduce a new AirPods design soon that incorporates one of the most oft-requested features from fans. We’re talking, of course, about noise cancellation, something we reported earlier this month may be introduced in a brand new AirPods model by the end of this year.

With only a few months to go in 2019, releasing the headphones with this new feature might make them an especially attractive holiday buy. We may learn more details as to release timing later this month, should Apple decide to hold a special event, following its September iPhone presentation, as has been anticipated. Till then, meanwhile, a new animation discovered in the latest iOS 13.2 beta offers yet another clue that the noise cancellation feature may be coming soon.

Via Twitter (@_inside), an animation found in iOS 13.2’s second developer beta shows users “how to change noise cancelation options on the new AirPods”. From the Control Center, the user would tap the volume icon which then expands to show a slider at the bottom — with that slider presumably being the way you’d change the noise cancellation setting while wearing the AirPods. Here’s what it looks like:

This new animation in iOS 13.2 will teach users how to change noise cancelation options on the new AirPods. https://t.co/p17iN47Sy4 pic.twitter.com/T7YwaFw5Cv — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) October 10, 2019

This follows a new icon found in an earlier iOS 13.2 beta that seems to provide a look at the new AirPods design we’ve been hearing about — a design that slightly tweaks the original and adds what looks like rubber tips on the side of both earbuds. If Apple does decide on a holiday release for the AirPods 3, it would be interesting timing since the current version of the AirPods were only introduced a few months ago. Then again, competition among wireless headphone makers is fiercer than ever these days, so perhaps it would make sense for Apple to get the next version of this popular product out sooner than later.