New leak suggests Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro launch is imminent

Apple hasn’t announced a press conference for October, but the company is widely expected to host one this month, just as it has done in previous years. Aside from the iPhone, Apple Watch, and new entry-level iPad that Apple unveiled last month, the company is expected to unveil a few more new products that will hit store shelves in time for the holiday season. Obvious candidates are the 2019 iPad Pro tablets and the Mac Pro — although the latter was already announced a few months ago. On top of that, we might see other new products debut at the show, with rumors having detailed several unannounced devices like the AirPods 3, a Tile-like object finder, and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro has appeared in an increasing number of leaks lately, with the most recent one suggesting the product is indeed about to launch.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is supposed to have the same footprint as the 15-inch Pro laptop that Apple already sells, but with even thinner bezels. The computer should cost more than the 15-inch model and might pack additional features to help warrant the price hike.

The most recent leak pointing to the imminent arrival of the 16-inch laptop comes from Chinese Chongdiantou (via WinFuture), which posted on Weibo an image of a 96W USB-C charger that Apple supposedly created for a brand new product.

Image Source: Weibo

The device bears the same markings you’d expect from an Apple charger and is the same size as the 87W charger that comes with the currently-generation 15-inch model. This is an indication that the charger is meant to be used with a MacBook Pro. While this is only circumstantial evidence, it makes sense to assume the charger would debut alongside the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a notebook that might need a more powerful charger than any of its predecessors.

The charger supposedly supports various configurations, including “5.2V 3A, 9V 3A, 15V 3A, 20.5V 4.3A,” for charging other devices, not just a MacBook Pro. That’s in line with Apple’s existing range of USB-C chargers, including all the models that ship with MacBook Air and Pro models. All the USB-C chargers that Apple makes (18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, and 87W) also work with iPhones and iPads as long as you get an USB-C-to-Lightning cable.