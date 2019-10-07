We’ve got a terrific roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free to kick off the new week. Highlights include a Bluetooth device finder, an app that turns your iPhone into a woodwind instrument, an app that lets you customize the status bar on your phone, and plenty more. The one thing these apps all have in common is that they’re all free downloads for a limited time, so hurry up and get them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Find Bluetooth: device tracker

Normally $4.99.

BLEFinder is the coolest app for you to find your lost bluetooth devices, like fitness band&tracker, digital watch and etc. Instructions:

1. Open the main page to see a list of bluetooth devices that are near you.

2. You can sort the device list by signal strength or name

3. Find the name[shown in blue text] of the device that you’re interested in.

4. Click on your device to open a search mode.

5. Follow the dash board and instructions to walk around and find your device!

Windy

Normally $4.99.

Windy is a fully functioning musical instrument for kids and adults alike. Play Happy Birthday and other songs in a fully interactive way on your iPhone and iPad—no musical experience or talent necessary. Here’s how it works: Simply hold down the keys on the screen and blow lightly into the microphone at the same time. Then… – Tilt your device to the left to play flat notes…

– Tilt your device to the right to play sharp notes…

– Tilt your device up and down to play across three successive octaves… Play through the list of guided songs, or play whatever you want. Make sure to unmute your iPhone or iPad, and turn up the volume. Windy also works with headphones. Download Windy and use it for free with no intrusive ads. Upgrade to Windy Plus to unlock all 3 instruments and 36 songs forever. No subscription. No sign up. No tracking. No Internet. No hassle. Enjoy!

Status Art

Normally $1.99.

Status Art is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Status Art works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON! Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

Crazy Run

Normally $1.99.

Pass through the blocks as much as you can. If you like runner game you should try it!! – Single finger control

– 3 types of block

– Train your eyes and finger interaction

Cloud Compiler

Normally $2.99.

Cloud Compiler allows you to create programs with the built-in source code editor and compile them Online. Together with Cloud Compiler, you can learn to program in any language using an integrated library of source code samples. Examples include both programs for working with data structures and working with I / O streams. This is the only mobile application supporting many languages at once: * C

* C ++

* Javascript (Node.js)

* Java

* PHP

* Python

* Ruby

* Swift

* New languages coming soon App features: – Compile and run your program

– View program output or detailed error

– Code examples library

– Color code editor

– STDIN is supported

– Auto Indent In addition to the programming language itself, it is possible to choose its version. We tried to collect the most popular and latest versions of all languages for your convenience. A unique feature of the application is the STDIN support in the application console. At runtime, you can interact with the program using standard I / O streams using the keyboard of your device. This feature of our IDE allows you to work with the program just like it does on a regular computer. Limitations:

– Program execution time less than 1 minute

– 100 MB of RAM allocated

– Internet not available

– Graphics functions are not supported

Around the World in 80d 2019

Normally $0.99.

In 2019, a great novel “Around the World in 80 Days” is reborn as a game! ● Traveling the world through a puzzle game

– Merge two same buildings into one!

– Make the buildings higher and collect all the buildings in the world! ● Travel and learn about diverse cultures

– Discover beautiful buildings that show the national characteristics and history of the country!

– Learn more about diverse cultures through Wikipedia and YouTube! ● Travel around the world and collect treasures

– Find the hidden treasures in the world!

– Take a quiz and collect treasures from around the world! ● Epic BGM

– Epic BGM made by professional artists that represent each country.

SLVR for Instagram

Normally $6.99.

Have you ever wondered how to do Instagram the professional way? SLVR helps you reach your full potential as an Instagrammer, whether you are an experienced influencer or just getting started. Consider SLVR your personal Instagram coach, providing you with the analytics, tools, and strategies you need to build your Instagram following successfully. What you need to succeed are passion and hard work. SLVR (just say “silver”) will take care of the rest. — Easy-to-utilize analytics Forget about guessing what works. Forget about endless charts and complex data. SLVR presents you with the information that matters the most: Clear insights on what works for you on Instagram and what doesn’t. These analytics were designed with simplicity in mind, and created by influencers, for influencers. Tools to make your life easier “I wish I had these when I started using Instagram” – literally every Instagrammer we’ve talked to. We wanted SLVR to feature tools that help influencers save time on routine tasks. For example: -SLVR Media Kit – an automatically generated up-to-date media kit at the push of a button, directly to your inbox as a .pdf file. SLVR Media Kit features all the details brands and advertisers need for a promotional campaign. -SLVR Hashtag Helper – saves you a ton of time by letting you store hashtag templates to be easily copied into your Instagram post. World-class Instagram methods and strategies SLVR Boot Camp is a 30-day program to help you reach your full potential as an Instagrammer – whether you’re already an experienced influencer or aspiring to become one. The Boot Camp presents you a daily article or a tutorial covering everything from writing captions and using hashtags to advanced, up-to-date methods and strategies in monetization, maximizing your reach, and a lot more.

