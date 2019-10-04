Brand new leak confirms all the best new features coming to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

We’re one day closer to the October 15th Pixel 4 launch, but that doesn’t mean the leaks have stopped coming in. It’s the opposite, actually, as more and more Pixel 4 reports come out on a daily basis to reconfirm some of the phone’s new features, or reveal new tiny secrets about the handset. One of these new leaks comes in the most unexpected form, directly from Google.

Somehow, xda-developers obtained an updated Pixel Tips apps that will run on the Pixel 4. In it, Google offers plenty of tips to new Pixel users who need guidance.

The app confirms several Pixel 4 features that leaked before, as well as new details about the handset. Also, the Tips app says you can schedule a Pro Session from Google One to learn more about the Pixel phone from Google experts.

The camera app is getting a new “social share” feature that lest you quickly share photos and videos to your favorite contacts by swiping up on the thumbnail of that photo or clip. The share tab supports several apps, including Messages, Snapchat, and Instagram, and it’ll likely include the most used chat apps on your Pixel 4.

The Tips app also mentions other camera features that were highlighted in previous leaks, including dual exposure controls, up to 8x zoom, quick video capture as well as the Astrophotography mode. On the latter, Google explains that the Pixel needs to be placed on a tripod, so it’s very still before the shot is taken.

There’s also a demo for dual exposure controls that explains how the sliders work. The first one adjusts the brightness of the scene, and the second one adjusts shadows of the darker parts of the image.

The Tips app also says that tapping and holding the shutter button will start video recording, but also capture up to 10 high-quality photos at the same time.

Other new Pixel 4 tricks, including the Live Caption feature, the car crash detection, the Google Recorder app with transcription and audio search, are also detailed inside the app.

The video below shows all the sections of the Tips app that are relevant to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — you might want to go full screen, and pause the clip along the way to inspect everything in great detail.