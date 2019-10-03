Best Smartphone Tripod

One of today’s more popular mantras goes something like “If you didn’t take a picture, did it really happen?” In today’s landscape of 24-hour news cycles, excess tweeting, and non-stop Instagram uploads, capturing snapshots of your day-to-day nuances is more of the rule than the exception. If you’re somebody who serves as the “photographer” in your friend group, you often capture great photos…the only problem is you’re not actually in them. Well, that can all change with the purchase of a solid smartphone tripod. Like a traditional tripod, the smartphone version serves as a way to take vivid photos with your phone from a distance without missing out on the action. Because, we hate to say it, but if you weren’t in the picture, were you really there? So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best smartphone tripods so you’ll never “miss out” on the action again. Do it for the gram.

Most Versatile Smartphone Tripod

In terms of versatility, the Selfie Stick Tripod, 52″ Extendable Phone Camera Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand by Outsolidep is a great choice. As you can probably see by the name, it can either be used as an extendable selfie stick or standing tripod. Despite its flexibility, in standing form, it’s still enough to capture any moment, as it’s made with a heavy duty aluminum telescopic pole and features a non-slip foot pad for additional stability. It also comes with a Bluetooth compatible remote that works with any IOS or Android operating system.

Best Tripod for Videos

If you’re someone with YouTube star aspirations or simply prefer taking videos of the action rather than still photographs, the 8″ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup by UBeesize is your best option. Featuring a ring light for professional-quality lighting and three color lighting modes [Warm Light (3000K), Cool White (4500K), and Day Light (6000K)], this tripod delivers perfect dimmable lighting for any style of video you might prefer. The stand itself is ultra-stable, utilizing quick-flip locks and a weighted tripod base to ensure it won’t flip. It can extend from 17.5″ to 51″ and includes a rotatable phone holder to capture a variety of different angles for your shoot.

Best Tabletop Tripod

Now if you’re just looking for a simple tabletop tripod to capture the moment, this Phone Tripod by Erligpowht is your best bet. With 360 degree swivel and flexible, durable legs for stability, this tabletop tripod is perfect for casual photographers. It comes with a remote shutter that can work up to 30 feet away, and it’s compatible with essentially any smartphone.