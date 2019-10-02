Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were just released a couple of weeks ago, so isn’t it far too soon to be talking about next year’s iPhone 12? Well, if you’re really asking yourself that question then you don’t know anything at all about how the rumor mill works. Apple obviously starts working with its supply chain partners on future iPhone models more than a year before they’re finally released. And if Apple is working on something with its supply chain partners, then you can bet that the world’s top Apple insider knows about it.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo always starts leaking information about Apple’s next-generation iPhone models about a year before they see the light of day, and that’s exactly what happened recently with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series. What about the “iPhone 11s,” you ask? Well, it appears as though Apple is using the same strategy now that it used with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. Since the 7 was something of a minor upgrade in terms of design, Apple skipped straight to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X the following year. Since the iPhone 11 is basically an iPhone XSS, It appears as though Apple is planning to jump straight to the iPhone 12 series next year and give us a major design overhaul for 2020.

We still don’t know exactly what next year’s iPhone 12 is going to look like. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance that Apple hasn’t even finalized the design at this point. Kuo says that the iPhone 12 will harken back to the days of squared-off edges though, similar to the designs that Apple used for the iPhone 4, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, and iPhone SE. Some would argue that those old iPhone designs were Apple’s best designs ever, and to be frank, we agree. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are stunning, but there was something special about the flat edges on those old iPhones.

Whatever the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max end up looking like, there’s one thing we know for certain: they won’t look anything like the concept iPhone 12 you’re about to see in the video below. Forget the fact that it has round edges like the current iPhone 11 series, it also has an all-screen design with the TrueDepth camera components for Face ID embedded underneath the phone’s display. Apple and other companies are indeed working on the tech required to pull this off, but there’s no chance that it’ll be ready for production next year on the scale Apple would require for an iPhone.

Make no mistake: there absolutely will be iPhones with all-screen designs like the one you see below, which was created by a graphic designer named Mauro Battino for a YouTube channel called ConceptsiPhone. Sadly, we’re still a few years away from seeing it become a reality. In the meantime, enjoy the iPhone 12 concept design shown in the video below, and try to ignore the creator’s cringeworthy attempt to make it like an Apple intro video.