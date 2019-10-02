Best Essential Oil Diffuser

One of the all-time underrated keys to relaxation resides in the tank of an essential oil diffuser. Differing from your classic dehumidifier — which simply utilizes water to create a mist — an essential oil diffuser can offer your household the pleasing aromas to help keep it smelling fresh while drastically improving its air quality. Whether you’re into an assortment of mindfulness practices (yoga, aromatherapy, etc.), or just want to find a simple way to keep your house smelling great, an essential oil diffuser can be a major game-changer. However, finding the right one isn’t always easy — especially for those who aren’t familiar with the practice. But do not fret; we’ve compiled a list of some of the best essential oil diffusers on the market. Here’s to making your home smell good all the time.

Best Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser

If you’re looking for an essential oil diffuser with a natural wood look to it, the VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser is a great choice. This diffuser can last up to 10 hours at a low-mist level and features seven different light colors with two lighting options (dim and bright) and 15 modes in total. It also allows you to choose from standard and strong mist along with four different timer options: one hour, three hours, six hours, and continuous. It also features an auto-off function that will turn off automatically when water runs out, making it an extremely safe choice for the household.

Best LED Light Essential Oil Diffuser

On the other hand, if you prefer an oil diffuser that lights up — preferably through powerful, long-lasting LED lights — the ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser is the way to go. This 5-in-1 device features advanced ultracool mist technology to break up each water molecule evenly to keep a 50 percent air humidity level with a wide-ranging 27-320 feet of square coverage. And with an easy-to-clean 500 mg water tank, built-in humidifier function, and auto-off safety switch, this intuitive, easy-to-maintain diffuser is a safe and convenient option for all members of the household. It features seven different LED colors with dark, light, and light only functions that will brighten up any room it’s in, making it great as both a nightlight or piece of decor.

Best Decorative Essential Oil Diffuser

For something a bit more decorative, this Essential Oil Diffuser for Therapeutic Oils by ingeniuso is your best bet. It’s designed with a stylish 3D glass cover with six different color modes: pink, yellow, dark blue, green, light blue, and white firework bursts of brightness. This BPA-free diffuser also features an automatic timer, auto-off function, and an extended lifetime warranty, making this a convenient and all-around safe purchase.